An international research group has developed a light upconversion system that can reportedly improve crystalline silicon solar cell efficiency by up to 0. 87%. The technology consists of multilayer nanoparticles that act as near-infrared absorbers across different spectral ranges. An international research team has developed a multiband near-infrared (NIR) upconversion (UC) system to enhance light harvesting in silicon solar cells (SSCs). The system is based on the idea of lanthanide-doped upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs), which convert low-energy photons in the infrared range into higher-energy ...

