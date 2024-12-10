Anzeige
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682
10.12.24
08:02 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2024 10:10 Uhr
88 Leser
Vaisala Group: Inside information: Vaisala provides additional information on historical financial performance and financial position of Maxar Intelligence's WeatherDesk business

Finanznachrichten News

Vaisala Corporation
Inside information
December 10, 2024, 10:55 a.m. EET

Inside information: Vaisala provides additional information on historical financial performance and financial position of Maxar Intelligence's WeatherDesk business

Related to Vaisala's stock exchange release on December 9, 2024, about acquiring Maxar Intelligence's WeatherDesk business, Vaisala provides additional information on WeatherDesk business' historical financial performance and financial position. WeatherDesk business has been included in Maxar Technologies' audited financial statements in 2022 and 2023.

Key financials:

MUSD20222023
Net sales12.012.8
MUSDDec 31, 2022Dec 31, 2023
Total current assets1.91.2
Total current liabilities3.13.8

Total current asset include mainly accounts receivable, and total current liabilities include mainly deferred revenue. The business is and has been strongly profitable in 2022 and 2023.

More information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations
+358 9 8949 2020
ir@vaisala.com


Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com


