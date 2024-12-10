Vaisala Group: Inside information: Vaisala provides additional information on historical financial performance and financial position of Maxar Intelligence's WeatherDesk business

Vaisala Corporation

Inside information

December 10, 2024, 10:55 a.m. EET

Inside information: Vaisala provides additional information on historical financial performance and financial position of Maxar Intelligence's WeatherDesk business

Related to Vaisala's stock exchange release on December 9, 2024, about acquiring Maxar Intelligence's WeatherDesk business, Vaisala provides additional information on WeatherDesk business' historical financial performance and financial position. WeatherDesk business has been included in Maxar Technologies' audited financial statements in 2022 and 2023.

Key financials:

MUSD 2022 2023 Net sales 12.0 12.8 MUSD Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Total current assets 1.9 1.2 Total current liabilities 3.1 3.8

Total current asset include mainly accounts receivable, and total current liabilities include mainly deferred revenue. The business is and has been strongly profitable in 2022 and 2023.

