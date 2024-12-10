Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 11:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC: MPS Law Welcomes Nick Helmer as Partner

Finanznachrichten News

Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC is pleased to welcome Nick Helmer as a partner in its commercial real estate, real estate construction and finance, commercial tenant leasing, and institutional SFR (Single-family for rent) and BTR (Build to rent) sectors. Nick brings more than 25 years of wide-ranging real estate law experience to MPS Law.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC is pleased to welcome Nick Helmer as a partner in its commercial real estate, real estate construction and finance, commercial tenant leasing, and institutional SFR (Single-family for rent) and BTR (Build to rent) sectors. Nick brings more than 25 years of wide-ranging real estate law experience to MPS Law.

Nick Helmer
Nick Helmer Partner

His arrival was enthusiastically welcomed by MPS Managing Partner William Mitchell. "Nick is a superb addition to our commercial real estate practice," Mitchell commented. "Nick has vast knowledge and experience in complex real estate and capital transactions. He also grew up in a real estate family and knows the industry inside and out."

Prior to joining MPS, Nick practiced at a top AmLaw Top 5 international law firm, served as General Counsel for one of Chicago's largest private real estate companies, and worked as Chief Real Estate Counsel for a Manhattan-based publicly traded FinTech single family rental owner.?He has also worked closely with MPS partner Hal Francke in the past and arrives well-versed in the firm's workplace culture.

Outside of the office, Nick is an active board member of Little City Foundation, a not-for-profit company that provides services and housing for over 1,000 disabled adults in Illinois.

In a field where success is typically measured in terms of growth, Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle is that rare law firm where success is defined solely by the needs and satisfaction of the clients it serves. Founded in 1996, the firm maintains offices in Chicago and Schaumburg, with 40 attorneys working in 14 select practice areas focused on real estate, secured lending, litigation, and corporate law.

Contact Information

Mike Templeton
Marketing
mike@ma1440.com
847-971-1257

William Mitchell
Managing Partner
wmitchell@mpslaw.com
847-330-6044

.

Source: Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.