Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC: MPS Law Welcomes Nick Helmer as Partner

Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC is pleased to welcome Nick Helmer as a partner in its commercial real estate, real estate construction and finance, commercial tenant leasing, and institutional SFR (Single-family for rent) and BTR (Build to rent) sectors. Nick brings more than 25 years of wide-ranging real estate law experience to MPS Law.

Nick Helmer

Nick Helmer

His arrival was enthusiastically welcomed by MPS Managing Partner William Mitchell. "Nick is a superb addition to our commercial real estate practice," Mitchell commented. "Nick has vast knowledge and experience in complex real estate and capital transactions. He also grew up in a real estate family and knows the industry inside and out."

Prior to joining MPS, Nick practiced at a top AmLaw Top 5 international law firm, served as General Counsel for one of Chicago's largest private real estate companies, and worked as Chief Real Estate Counsel for a Manhattan-based publicly traded FinTech single family rental owner.?He has also worked closely with MPS partner Hal Francke in the past and arrives well-versed in the firm's workplace culture.

Outside of the office, Nick is an active board member of Little City Foundation, a not-for-profit company that provides services and housing for over 1,000 disabled adults in Illinois.

In a field where success is typically measured in terms of growth, Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle is that rare law firm where success is defined solely by the needs and satisfaction of the clients it serves. Founded in 1996, the firm maintains offices in Chicago and Schaumburg, with 40 attorneys working in 14 select practice areas focused on real estate, secured lending, litigation, and corporate law.

