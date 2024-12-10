PV Hardware USA has developed a solar tracker algorithm to improve energy collection in overcast conditions. The algorithm could improve output by up to 20% on some days compared to traditional sun-tracking methods. From pv magazine USA A new solar tracker algorithm developed by PV Hardware USA may increase energy collection during overcast conditions, potentially by up to 20% on some days compared to traditional sun-tracking algorithms. Traditional solar-tracker technology enables solar panels to generate some electricity in overcast weather, but not enough to hold a light to the sunny days. ...

