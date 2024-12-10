Platinum Partner, GBE Converge, wins New Partner of the Year at Allied Telesis' Annual Partner Event

Allied Telesis, a global leader in intelligent networking and GBE Converge, a part of Mitie, have entered a strategic partnership. As an Allied Telesis Platinum Partner, GBE Converge will help increase access to Allied Telesis' award-winning connectivity and networking solutions for large business and enterprise customers across the UK and Ireland.

From left to right: Chris Dyke Sales Director UK Ireland, Allied Telesis; Mark Hallett Technology Sales Manager, GBE Converge; Rob Smith IT Solutions Architect, GBE Converge; Sam Scott Senior Account Manager, Allied Telesis (Photo: Business Wire)

At the recent Allied Telesis Annual Partner Event, GBE Converge gained the New Partner of the Year award, which recognises the partner that has made the biggest impact in terms of revenue, engagement, and future pipeline during the year.

GBE Converge is a specialist in providing solutions that create safe, secure, and connected buildings. It is an expert in independent and bespoke Fire, Security and IT Solutions design, installation, and support services across all major market sectors, on major construction projects and with end-user organisations. Its end-to-end service delivery is designed for the entire lifecycle of a facility, with the aim of ensuring customers are more efficient, effective, and resilient through the highest levels of service and leading-edge technology.

"Allied Telesis' technology not only complements our existing networking offering, but its high quality industrial/ruggedised switching and unique hybrid wireless, helps to solve a lot of the challenges we face with our customer base," said Mark Hallett, Technology Sales Manager at GBE Converge "Our team is already pleased with the successful use of Allied Telesis across our customer base, and we look forward to extending this across our demanding medium and large-scale projects."

Chris Dyke, Sales Director at Allied Telesis, UK and Ireland, said: "GBE Converge is off to a fantastic start as a new Platinum Partner and we are delighted that its designers now have our full range of intelligent connectivity solutions to choose from."

Allied Telesis has a comprehensive partner programme through which accredited partners can gain a whole range of benefits, including advantageous discounts and bid support. Allied Telesis also prides itself on delivering high levels of personalised service and support to all partners.

About Allied Telesis

For more than 35 years, Allied Telesis has been delivering reliable, intelligent connectivity for everything from enterprise organizations to complex, critical infrastructure projects around the globe. In a world moving toward Smart Cities and the Internet of Things, networks must evolve rapidly to meet new challenges. Allied Telesis award-winning smart technologies, products, and services deliver efficient and secure solutions for people, organizations, and "things," ensuring that our customers enjoy increased value and lower operating costs. We are committed to providing our customers with solutions designed and built to the highest standards and quality. Our manufacturing conforms to ISO 9001 standards and our facilities adhere to the strict ISO 14001 standard to ensure a healthier planet. Learn more at https://www.alliedtelesis.com.

