Elbit Systems Ltd.: Elbit Systems Awarded Contracts Worth $175 Million to Supply EW and DIRCM Self-Protection Suites to a NATO European Country

The contracts include the installation of the EW Systems on Embraer C-390 Millenium aircraft and Airbus H225M helicopters.

These add to several other contracts awarded to the company over the past year for equipping various fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, including Chinook and H145M helicopters, with its advanced Self-Protection Suite.

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded two contracts with an aggregate value of approximately $175 million for the supply of EW (Electronic Warfare) and DIRCM (Directed Infrared Countermeasure) Self-Protection Suites to a NATO European country. The contracts will be performed over a period of five years.

Under the contracts, Elbit Systems will deliver its Self-Protection Suites for installation on the country's Embraer C-390 Millenium aircraft and Airbus H225M helicopters. Additionally, the C-390 contract includes an agreement with another European country, providing for the delivery of the Advanced EW suite for installation on its Embraer C-390 Millenium aircraft.

The state-of-the-art EW and DIRCM Self-Protection Suite, to be installed on both platforms, provides enhanced defense capabilities by autonomously detecting, analyzing, and countering a wide range of threats. The suite includes Elbit Systems' advanced Digital Radar Warning Receiver, IR Missile Warning System (MWS), Laser Warning System (LWS), Countermeasure Dispenser System (CMDS), and the MUSIC family DIRCM System. Additionally, as part of the C-390 contract, Elbit Systems will provide its SPEAR Advanced ECM (AECM) Pod, which can be easily installed and transferred between aircraft on the flight line.

"With our EW Self-Protection Suites installed on over 30 aircraft types and deployed across multiple countries, including several NATO members, Elbit Systems is recognized as a global leader in Electronic Warfare and DIRCM technology." said Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW. "These new contracts further reinforce our global position in the area of airborne Self-Protection Suites." He added, "Our advanced modular design allows continuous updates, ensuring adaptation to evolving threats and providing a rapid response to enhance the safety of both aircrews and platforms."

