Quanta Services Australia chooses IFS Cloud to drive consolidation and fuel growth

Industry-leading ERP solution will enable infrastructure solutions provider to standardize operations, reduce tech complexity and support dynamic expansion.

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, a leading enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software provider, today announced that Quanta Services Australia (QSA), a specialist in infrastructure solutions across energy, resources, and renewables, is set to implement IFS Cloud. Migrating to the AI-powered ERP platform will enable QSA to drive efficiencies in its core construction market while also pursuing ambitious growth plans to expand into asset and service management.

QSA had reached a pivotal point of change. It was running multiple platforms across different service areas, many of which were reaching end of life. The company needed a solution that could streamline its operations by consolidating all systems into a single source of data truth, providing a future-proof platform that could support its need to drive strong growth.

IFS Cloud addresses these requirements, providing a single, cloud-based technologically advanced platform that helps standardize operations across multiple QSA companies. The solution will support a range of functional areas and business processes, including projects, finance, assets, procurement, supply chain and human capital management (HCM).

Michael Watson, Chief Information Officer, Quanta Services Australia, said: "Choosing IFS Cloud was about more than just consolidating our systems - we needed a platform that could offer the financial transparency, process efficiency, and technological foundation to support our evolving business.

"IFS Cloud stood out for its ability to link every transaction and for its industry-leading technology," he added, "offering us precise financial control and providing us with a platform that can help us to grow. This solution is the right fit for our needs today and our ambitions for tomorrow, allowing us to deliver even greater value to our customers."

In addition to IFS Cloud, QSA will also leverage IFS Customer Success services, an engagement framework that provides access to expert support throughout the implementation process. This will allow QSA to convert its priorities into well-defined outcomes.

Warren Zietsman, Managing Director, IFS Australia & New Zealand, said: "We're pleased to partner with QSA as they take this important step toward consolidating and modernizing their operations. IFS Cloud is tailored to address its need for a cohesive platform that replaces multiple legacy systems and enhances operational visibility. This solution will empower QSA to manage its processes more efficiently and provide the agility to support ongoing growth and diversification in a highly competitive sector."

QSA is expected to go live with IFS Cloud in 2025, with the solution rolled out across multiple operating entities across the business by 2026.

About Quanta Services Australia

Quanta Services Australia, a subsidiary of Quanta Services, Inc., is a leading provider of specialized contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions in the electric power, pipeline, industrial, and telecommunications industries. With a commitment to safety, innovation, and sustainability, Quanta Services Australia continues to drive progress and deliver value to its clients and communities. For more information about Quanta Services Australia, visit https://quantaservices.com/companies/quanta-services-australia

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognised worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

