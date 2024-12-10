Industry veteran to accelerate Vena's global market expansion via expanded ecosystem partnerships

Vena, the only FP&A platform purpose-built to leverage the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem, today announced that Brian Kobleur has joined the company as Vice President, Microsoft Alliance Strategic Partnerships. Kobleur will focus on further strengthening Vena's deep relationship with Microsoft, while advancing its position within the Microsoft ecosystem. Additionally, he will drive market growth by leading global go-to-market (GTM) and partner marketing strategies.

"We're thrilled to welcome Brian as our new VP of Microsoft Alliance Strategic Partnerships," said Hunter Madeley, CEO at Vena. "In this role, Brian will work to enhance the value of the Vena-Microsoft relationship, accelerating innovation and product development to meet our customers' evolving needs. His deep expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in Vena becoming the most widely adopted planning platform in the Microsoft ecosystem. We empower Finance teams who love Excel and organizations investing in Microsoft to achieve more, and Brian's mandate will be to advance that mission."

Kobleur brings nearly 30 years of experience with Microsoft and the Microsoft ecosystem to Vena. He spent 15 years at Microsoft, including three years in Germany to run the company's consulting services practice. He then moved to Citrix and scaled the global Microsoft Alliance team, which drove triple-digit revenue growth for seven consecutive fiscal years. He played a key role in the company being named Microsoft's top global ISV for Co-sell and Azure-consumed revenue. After leaving Citrix, Kobleur founded VelociPartner LLC, a technology consultancy for Microsoft partners based in San Diego, California.

Vena remains the only Complete Planning platform natively integrated with Microsoft 365, and its marketplace already hosts preconfigured and partner solutions from a number of global companies across a wide variety of industries, including Vena for Legal by ProLytics, Vena for Franchising by Citrin Cooperman and Vena for Senior Living by Delbridge Solutions. Vena's close strategic relationship with Microsoft has produced key features, such as Vena for Microsoft PowerPoint and Vena Copilot for FP&A, both launched earlier this year.

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform purpose-built to harness the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem for FP&A teams and their collaborators. Vena amplifies Microsoft's world-leading productivity tools, cloud technology and AI innovation to make FP&A, operational planning and adjacent strategic processes more flexible, efficient and intelligent. Thousands of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com

