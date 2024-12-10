Internationally active specialist for SAP-integrated invoice processing signs a partner agreement with the xSuite Group

Data World Consulting AG has been a well-known brand in Switzerland for over 30 years when it comes to expertise in SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud as well as SAP-integrated ECM and invoice processing solutions. Dataworld recently introduced a new technology stack for SAP-based accounts payable invoice processing. In this field, they will rely on xSuite software and other solutions going forward. A corresponding partnership agreement has been signed recently.

Data World Consulting AG, founded in Liebefeld/Switzerland in 1993, is an SAP Gold Partner with subsidiaries in Germany, Spain and India. The company caters to the needs of large SMEs and offers solution-oriented consulting, software selection and implementation of SAP systems and SAP add-ons. As a new xSuite Solution Partner, dataworld will both distribute and implement the manufacturer's SAP-integrated invoice processing solution. The solution will initially be offered as an on-premises version, which will be made available for all SAP deployment models in the future.

Founder and Managing Director Christian Bläuenstein of dataworld: "Our customers' requirements have been changing constantly over the past 30 years, so we had to continuously adapt our services accordingly." This was precisely the reason for forging the new partnership with xSuite: SAP customers are facing far-reaching changes to their entire ERP landscape as they migrate to S/4HANA. This calls for additional future-proof solutions (such as invoice processing) that cover all SAP deployment models.

"The manufacturer xSuite responds swiftly to SAP developments and market changes and, just like SAP, pursues a cloud-first strategy," says Bläuenstein. "The xSuite solution is based on a comprehensive product strategy that delivers full compatibility with all S/4HANA operating models. It therefore offers SAP user companies maximum flexibility for their S/4HANA migration including access to the SAP Business Technology Platform. Given this range of features, it meets all our expectations in a modern invoice processing solution. The application enables our customers to set up a forward-looking system and to benefit from all the advantages of automated, AI-supported incoming invoice processing."

Andreas Nowottka, Managing Director of xSuite Group, adds: "We are delighted that the new partnership will see Data World Consulting AG placing our software internationally in the future. Our mutual expertise makes for a perfect match, and our goals align as well: satisfied customers who can continue to rely on us and our technology in the future."

About Data World

Founded in 1993 by Christian Bläuenstein, Data World Consulting AG is a leading Swiss IT service provider in the field of Invoice Management and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) for SAP and OpenText systems. Drawing on over 30 years of experience, the company offers solutions for the digitalization and optimization of document-based business processes. Its core competencies include key SAP topics such as S/4HANA migration, SAP operations and SAP Solution Manager. Data World Consulting provides companies with an efficient means of optimizing processes by providing specialized software and service solutions for digitalization and automation.

About xSuite

With offices in Europe, Asia, and the U.S., as well as ample experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,300 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

