WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Vilkyskiu Pienine: The sales of VILVI GROUP November 2024

VILVI GROUP, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, "Modest" AB, Kelmes pienine AB, "Kelmes pienas" UAB, "Pieno logistika" AB and "Baltic Dairy Board" SIA, consolidated sales for November 2024 amounted to 20.98 million EUR - 6.6% increase comparing to November 2023. The sales of the Group for period January - November 2024 amounted to 225.95 million EUR 17.1% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
