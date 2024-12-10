JOTNE CONNECT AS: Jotne and Lockheed Martin Expand Partnership to Drive Digital Engineering Transformation

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotne, a leader in digital engineering solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its long-standing collaboration with Lockheed Martin to accelerate digital transformation across the Aeronautics, Space, and Defense sectors. This $1,900,000 contract is part of a multi-year program that integrates Jotne's advanced software solutions to streamline data exchange, reduce costly rework, and speed up aircraft development cycles.

Jotne's collaboration with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics focuses on enhancing a trusted, open-standards-based digital repository that supports product lifecycle data interoperability. By adopting Jotne's innovative technologies, Lockheed Martin aims to reduce the complexities and costs associated with managing Technical Data Packages (TDP), making product development more efficient and cost-effective.

Driving Innovation with ISO 10303-STEP Standards

At the heart of this partnership is the implementation of the ISO 10303-STEP standard, which enables seamless data exchange across different engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain management systems. This international standard ensures that data can be consistently shared and interpreted across various platforms, minimizing errors and maximizing efficiency throughout the product lifecycle.

"As the aerospace and defense industries become increasingly digitized, embracing open and publicly available international standards like ISO 10303 is crucial to fostering collaboration and driving innovation," said Dr. Michael R. Jahadi. The ISO 10303-STEP Standards contributes to Lockheed Martin's Model-Based Enterprise Playbook for Suppliers. "These standards are fundamental in our shift towards Model-Based Engineering (MBE), which enhances efficiency and competitiveness across global supply chains."

Unlocking the Power of Digital Engineering

Jotne's Vice President, Kjell Bengtsson, highlights the transformative potential of the collaboration: "With cutting-edge features such as Digital Thread and Digital Twin, Jotne's technology enables businesses to capture, track, and optimize product data across its entire lifecycle. This is a game-changer for industries that demand advanced digital engineering solutions, allowing our customers to stay ahead in an evolving technological landscape."

Jotne's flagship product, TruePLM, plays a central role in this transformation. Designed to manage the entire product lifecycle-from concept and design to decommissioning - TruePLM provides a comprehensive, standards-based platform for managing data, processes, and workflows. By integrating these advanced capabilities, organizations can unlock new business opportunities and improve operational efficiency, ensuring long-term competitiveness in the digital era.

About Jotne

Jotne is at the forefront of digital engineering, providing innovative software solutions that enable businesses to optimize product lifecycle management (PLM). With a focus on open standards and interoperability, Jotne empowers organizations in aerospace, defense, manufacturing, and beyond to enhance their engineering processes and accelerate their digital transformation journey.

