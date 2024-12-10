Mawson Finland Limited: Significant Milestone Achieved in Development Journey with The Completion of The "first phase" of the Environmental Impact Assessment Procedure for Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX-V:MFL) is pleased to announcethe completion of the "first phase" ("EIA Program") of the Environmental Impact Assessment procedure for the Rajapalot Project (the "Project") in northern Finland. The EIA procedure is a requirement for obtaining a mining permit.

Highlights:

EIA Program completed - marking an important milestone for the EIA process and the ongoing development of the project

Strong stakeholder support received from local communities and authorities

Project recognized for its strategic importance to EU's green transition

Land use planning processes (i.e., re-zoning) now advancing in parallel with the "second phase" of the EIA process

Winter drilling program of 12,000-15,000 metres planned for early 2025

Ms. Noora Ahola, Mawson Finland CEO, states: "The completion of the EIA Program represents more than just a procedural milestone for the Rajapalot project, it also strengthens Rajapalot's position as a strategic asset for both Finland and the European Union's green transition. The Rajapalot project represents a unique opportunity to contribute to both the local and national economy in many ways while supporting Europe's clean energy transition. We're committed to ensuring these benefits materialize while maintaining the highest environmental and social standards. We're not just planning to build a mine; we're setting high standards for responsible resource development in mine building. The feedback received during this phase will be instrumental in fine-tuning our environmental management strategies and ensuring we meet or exceed the stakeholder expectations."

EIA - Environmental Impact Assessment Procedure

In Finland, environmental and other regulatory planning processes form the foundation for a structured and predictable permitting path required for sustainable mine development (Figure 1 is a graphical representation of the regulatory framework in place for mining projects within Finland). The EIA procedure lays the groundwork for moving the Rajapalot project through all future permitting requirements. This crucial process ensures not only the project's environmental responsibility but also facilitates meaningful stakeholder engagement in the development process. The EIA procedure includes two major phases: the Program phase (ie., "first phase") and the Report phase (ie., "second phase"). The Program, or "first phase" of the EIA procedure determines what information is needed to understand and address potential environmental and sociological impacts of the Rajapalot project, both now and into the future (ie., an outline of what will be studied and contained in the main EIA report, or "second phase"). The "second phase" consists of the EIA report addressing the requirements and likely significant impacts recognized in the "first phase" of the EIA Process.

Mawson submitted the Rajapalot gold-cobalt project EIA Program (ie., the "first phase") to the coordinating authority, the Lapland Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment (ELY Centre) on the 31st of August 2024. The company received a statement on the EIA Program from ELY Centre on the 28th of November 2024. The EIA Program statement received from the ELY Centre incorporates official statements and other feedback from all the relevant stakeholders such as municipalities, other national and regional authorities, research centers and reindeer herders. The statements highlighted, among other things, the importance of the Rajapalot project for the EU's green transition, its potential to diversify local industry, and positive feedback on stakeholder engagement. The statement also raised other valuable perspectives and information that will be considered and carefully processed in the "second phase" of the EIA procedure. As such, Mawson has now achieved a significant milestone in this development journey with the "first phase" of the EIA procedure now completed.

Land Use Planning Processes

As the EIA procedure has progressed to the "second phase", the company can now actively promote land use planning processes within the region. Mawson is now going forward with the phased regional land use planning process initiated by the Regional Council of Lapland ("Lapin Liitto") in conjunction with the EIA Report phase. The phased regional land use plan guides and sets the requirements for the municipal-level land use plans ("Partial Master Plans"). The two municipal areas where the project is located, the City of Rovaniemi and Municipality of Ylitornio, have also formally initiated their respective local land use planning processes. These processes are significant for the project's progression as it ensures that the land use is properly planned to accommodate mining activities while balancing environmental and community needs.

Winter drilling program

Four diamond drill rigs are scheduled to be mobilized at the Rajapalot site in early 2025 to begin next year's winter drilling campaign. Between 12,000 to 15,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned to be completed by the end of April 2025. Major objectives for this drilling are to extend and increase the inferred resource base of the Rajapalot gold-cobalt project, while also drill-testing some compelling exploration targets developed through the 2024 summer and autumn field season.

Figure 1: Finland's statutory framework relevant to mining projects (Mining Act 621/2011 & Amendments 2023, Act on Environmental Impact Assessment Procedure 252/2017, Decree on Environmental Impact Assessment Procedure 277/2017, Land Use and Building Act 132/1999, Land Use and Building Decree 895/1999)

