Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report.

This report marks Steppe Gold's second sustainability report, presenting the company's ESG performance for 2023. It is intended for all investors and outlines our initiatives in environmental protection, climate change mitigation, occupational health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and the implementation of governance strategies.

The report is available on Steppe Gold's website at https://steppegold.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/.

Building on the Company's commitment to ongoing transparency and disclosure, the ESG Report has been prepared in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard.

Steppe Gold Chairman and CEO Bataa Tumur-Ochir noted, "At Steppe Gold, we are dedicated to responsible mining, sustainable growth, and fostering strong relationships with local communities. We're proud of our progress, including providing scholarships to over 1,760 local students and advancing our ESG initiatives. Moving forward, we remain committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our employees, maintaining transparency, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders. And we are proud to have strong support from local communities and all levels of government."

Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "continues", "plan", "projects", "potential", "budget" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to meeting ESG reporting expectations; the impact of ESG factors on the value and success of Steppe.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations, and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements are made, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurances that such statements and information will prove to be correct and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual performance and results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to known and unknown risks, including those set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form (a copy of which can be found under Steppe's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue importance or reliance on forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the list of factors is not exhaustive.

Statements, including forward-looking statements, contained in this news release are made as of the date they are given, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

