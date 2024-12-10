B&P Cycle and Sports Wins Consumer Choice Award for Bicycle Sales and Services in Southern Alberta

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces that B&P Cycle and Sports has won in the Bicycle Sales and Services category in Southern Alberta. This prestigious award recognizes businesses with exceptional service, product quality, and customer satisfaction.

For over 50 years, B&P Cycle and Sports has gained a reputation in Calgary for offering full-service bicycles, hockey equipment, and top-tier service. As a multigenerational, family-owned shop, they have earned a loyal following through their commitment to excellent in-store and online sales and service. The company's commitment to its customers has made it a standout in the cycling and sports community.

"We are proud to be recognized by Consumer Choice Award. This award reflects our commitment to quality service and the incredible support from our customers over the years." says the B&P Cycle and Sports Team.

B&P Cycle and Sports offers a wide range of bicycles in the categories of mountain, kids, BMX, pavement, E-Bikes, and everything in between, along with a complete inventory of parts and accessories. The service shop, open year-round, provides all the essential bicycle maintenance and repairs, including for adult tricycles. Beyond cycling, the B&P's hockey department carries a large selection of equipment and supplies for players, goalies, coaches, and referee officials, along with a team and corporate department. Quality skate sharpening and equipment repairs are also available.

To learn more about B&P Cycle and Sports, CLICK HERE or visit www.bpcycle.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Marketing & Social Media Specialist

ssaleh@ccaward.com

