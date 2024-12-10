Living Security Accelerates Growth, Appointing Mike Siegel as President

The veteran cybersecurity executive, technology innovator,? and start-up advisor will lead go-to-market strategies for the leading Human Risk Management company.

Living Security, Inc. ("Living Security"), the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), announces the appointment of Mike Siegel as president of the company, effective Dec. 1, 2024.

As president, Siegel will lead go-to-market strategies focused on expanding Living Security's enterprise presence through multi-channel growth encompassing direct sales, channel partnerships, and strategic technology alliances. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Living Security transforms how enterprises approach human risk management, making it an integral part of the modern security ecosystem.

Siegel, a member of Living Security's strategic advisory board since January 2024, is a recognized industry leader and innovator, with more than two decades of success as a growth-stage technology executive, early-stage venture investor, and start-up advisor.

As a senior operating executive, Siegel has led company transformation and scale-up at some of the most successful companies in cybersecurity and enterprise SaaS, including McAfee, Forcepoint, and SailPoint Technologies. More recently, he has co-founded two early-stage angel investing groups and serves as an active strategic advisor and mentor to several technology startups, providing operating expertise in fundraising, go-to-market execution, and product strategy.

"Living Security's vision for Human Risk Management represents the future of enterprise security," said Siegel. "By providing unprecedented visibility into human risk patterns and enabling proactive defense at scale, we're helping organizations transform their greatest vulnerability into a strategic advantage. As a strategic advisor to the business for the past year, I have developed a strong appreciation for what Ashley and the Living Security team have built. Based on my deep understanding of the cybersecurity industry and my direct exposure to this fantastic team, I feel compelled to join them now in this mission. I'm excited to help scale this vision through strategic partnerships that will make Human Risk Management the standard for how enterprises approach security."

In September, Living Security was named a Leader, the highest level of recognition, in The Forrester Wave: Human Risk Management Solutions, Q3 2024 report, a closely watched assessment of technology industry products and services. Forrester's Wave reports, published since 2003, are a widely used resource in selecting technology vendors.

Living Security's Unify HRM platform analyzes data from all of an organization's systems to examine external threats and user behaviors to provide a comprehensive Human Risk Index, an estimate of the impact of human behaviors on overall security posture. It then provides automatic and individually tailored responses to improve those behaviors and reduce risk.

The Forrester Wave report gave Living Security top scores in "current offering" and "strategy" as a provider of cybersecurity human risk management and mitigation solutions, noting that "Living Security has pioneered advancements in HRM" and that "Living Security is ideal for firms that want a partner to move them to the future of HRM."

"Mike's decision to join Living Security signals a transformative moment for both our company and the Human Risk Management category," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-founder of Living Security. "His deep expertise in enterprise security and strategic partnerships will accelerate our mission of transforming human risk into proactive defense. With Mike's leadership, we'll further integrate HRM across the CISO organization, making existing security tools smarter and more effective through human risk context."

To learn more about Living Security, visit www.livingsecurity.com .

About Living Security

Living Security, the global leader in human risk management, transforms human risk into proactive defense by quantifying human risk to engage humans with relevant content and controls to change human behavior. Living Security solves the challenges of human risk through risk identification, awareness and training, and risk reduction, all through an integrated platform. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations, including Mastercard, Verizon, AmerisourceBergen, and Hewlett-Packard. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com .

