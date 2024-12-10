The Norwegian government says it is creating a new regulatory framework for energy communities. The new provisions will allow PV systems up to 5 MW in size to sell power and share surplus energy within specific industrial areas. Norway's Ministry of Energy is defining regulatory changes to enable surplus renewable power from plants up to 5 MW to be shared within industrial areas. Energy Minister Terje Aasland said the new provisions will boost the country's renewable energy share without straining the power network. "We believe that the scheme can trigger investment in many new production plants, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...