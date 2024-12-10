StorPool Storage, leaders in primary data storage solutions, has received all 4- and 5-Star reviews as part of Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice 2024 program based on criteria including product capabilities, evaluation and contracting, integration and deployment, and service and support.

The 85% 5-Star ratings received by StorPool during the past 12 months is among the highest ratings overview achieved among competitive vendors in the Primary Storage Platforms category. One hundred percent of peers evaluating the StorPool Storage Platform as part of Gartner Peer Insights recommend the product. The company's overall ranking was 4.8 out of 5 stars.

StorPool Storage is designed for workloads that demand utmost reliability and low latency. It enables deploying high-performance, linearly scalable primary storage systems on industry standard hardware to serve large-scale clouds' data storage and data management needs. With StorPool, businesses streamline their IT operations by connecting a single storage system to all their cloud platforms while benefiting from its utterly hands-off approach to storage infrastructure. The StorPool team designs, deploys, tunes, monitors, and maintains each storage system so that end-users experience fast and reliable services while its customers' tech teams dedicate their time to projects that aim to grow their business.

"From analysts to editors to marketers, many people offer their opinions about products and services, but customers' opinions are among the most important," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO at StorPool Storage. "We are pleased that so many of the reviewers of the StorPool Storage Platform at Gartner Peer Insights took the time to evaluate, assess and rank our product so highly. We strive to continually improve our offering to ensure that it maintains the high level of functionality, reliability and cost effectiveness that modern IT requires. We believe that this is the best way to ensure our marks stay consistently high."

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in live markets that align to Gartner research markets. Gartner Peer Insights recognizes vendors who meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption score through a Customers' Choice distinction. An overview of StorPool Storage on the Gartner Peer Insights website is available at https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/primary-storage-platforms/vendor/storpool-storage.

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a primary data storage platform designed for modern, large-scale cloud infrastructure. The platform delivers the speed, agility, scalability, and price/performance required by modern applications and business demands. StorPool customers are IT service providers building public, private and hybrid clouds Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises and SaaS vendors. The StorPool Storage platform is a Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering, with a bring your own server model. It combines software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems. Learn more about StorPool Storage and how we accelerate the world by storing data more productively!

