DJ Annual Report and Accounts 2024

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Annual Report and Accounts 2024 10-Dec-2024 / 11:38 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc ("Britvic" or the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 10 December 2024 2024 ANNUAL REPORT Following the release on 20 November 2024 of the Group's Preliminary Results Announcement for the year ended 30 September 2024, and in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Company has today submitted the Annual Report and Accounts 2024 to the Financial Conduct Authority. This will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Annual Report and Accounts 2024 is available to view or download in pdf format from the Company's website at www.britvic.com/annualreport. In line with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 R(1A), notice is hereby provided that the regulated information required to be issued in full unedited full text is included within the Britvic plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024. Mollie Stoker Company Secretary For further information please contact: Investors: Rebecca Napier (Chief Financial Officer) +44 (0) 1442 284330 Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784 Media: Marie-Pierre Burgess (Head of Communications) +44 (0) 7834 962942 Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 7734 956201

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 Category Code: ACS TIDM: BVIC LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 364319 EQS News ID: 2048159 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2048159&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2024 06:39 ET (11:39 GMT)