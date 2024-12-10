Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
10.12.24
08:06 Uhr
15,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
10.12.2024 13:10 Uhr
Britvic plc: Annual Report and Accounts 2024

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Annual Report and Accounts 2024 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Annual Report and Accounts 2024 
10-Dec-2024 / 11:38 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
("Britvic" or the "Company") 
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
10 December 2024 
 
2024 ANNUAL REPORT 
 
Following the release on 20 November 2024 of the Group's Preliminary Results Announcement for the year ended 30 
September 2024, and in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Company has today submitted the Annual Report and 
Accounts 2024 to the Financial Conduct Authority. This will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage 
Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
The Annual Report and Accounts 2024 is available to view or download in pdf format from the Company's website at 
www.britvic.com/annualreport. 
 
In line with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 R(1A), notice is hereby provided that the regulated 
information required to be issued in full unedited full text is included within the Britvic plc Annual Report and 
Accounts 2024. 
 
Mollie Stoker 
Company Secretary 
 
For further information please contact: 
Investors: 
Rebecca Napier (Chief Financial Officer)      +44 (0) 1442 284330 
Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784 
Media: 
Marie-Pierre Burgess (Head of Communications) +44 (0) 7834 962942 
Stephen Malthouse (Headland)          +44 (0) 7734 956201

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  364319 
EQS News ID:  2048159 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2048159&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2024 06:39 ET (11:39 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
