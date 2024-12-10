INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MD+DI Names Babson Diagnostics, 2024 Medtech Company of the Year

MD+DI editors mark Babson Diagnostics as a notable true solution to deliver simplified blood testing through BetterWay.

Medical Device & Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI), the leading business-to-business media brand covering the medtech industry, has named Babson Diagnostics its 2024 Medtech Company of the Year.

For more than a decade, MD+DI's editors have recognized the Medtech Company of the Year annually to highlight medical device or diagnostic industry players that have risen above the competition with standout technologies, exceptional business results or other achievements. Past winners have included Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific and Hologic.

The Medtech Company of the Year selected for 2024 is Babson Diagnostics, in recognition of its BetterWay blood tests, which uses a pea-sized sample of blood collected from a fingertip without the need for a phlebotomist. BetterWay testing launched this year at select locations in Austin, TX, and starts at just $15.

"Babson Diagnostics has tremendously overcome much industry skepticism, due to challenges infamously from other organizations in the past claiming to offer similar premises but never fulfilling the expectations of a seamless, blood testing experience for patients," says Omar Ford, Editor-in-Chief, MD+DI. "BetterWay is a brilliantly simple solution that delivers what was once the dream, to genuinely increase accessibility to patient care, efficiency and personalization, all while being up to half the cost of other self-pay blood tests."

In addition to launching BetterWay tests this past summer, Babson Diagnostics also announced a strategic investment from BD in October. Other milestones for the company this year included validation of its proprietary hand-warming device, which supports improved collection of capillary blood samples, as well as the establishment of a dedicated clinician relations team.

"Almost every conversation we have, some doubt comes into the picture," shares Eric Olson, founder and COO of Babson Diagnostics. "When somebody is trying to understand what we are doing, they always want to know how this compares to other technologies. We realized early on that the way that you deal with that is through science and transparency. It is not enough to just say that we are different than what has happened in the past, in this industry you have to prove it, and we have done just that."

Babson Diagnostics was also selected as The Readers' Choice Medtech Company of the Year, through MD+DI's audience's online vote.

The nine other finalists for the 2024 Medtech Company of the Year were: Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, Fractyl, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Senseonics, Solventum and Stryker.

