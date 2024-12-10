Giatec Scientific Inc.: Giatec Releases a Supercharged SmartRock App with New Enhanced Features

The SmartRock® App Revolutionizes Wireless Concrete Monitoring with the Next Generation of Functionality and Design for Project Management on Construction Sites.

Giatec®, global leader in concrete technology platforms, is proud to unveil its most powerful version of the SmartRock® mobile app. This major update offers users a groundbreaking design to simplify workflows and improve on-site productivity. It is redefining how construction professionals manage projects, providing unmatched tools to drive efficiency, organization, and productivity.

"The SmartRock app has been a cornerstone of Giatec's mission to revolutionize remote concrete monitoring," said Dr. Aali Alizadeh, CTO & Co-founder of Giatec. "Giatec's commitment to innovation and customer feedback has been the main driver behind this app's transformation. This new re-engineered version takes all our customers into the future by increasing productivity while enhancing project outcomes and efficiency, especially for the largest companies."

Here's what users can expect:

Sync Enhancements: Significant improvement in syncing capabilities means quicker access to updated data, especially crucial for ENR 400 and like companies.

Mix and Threshold Assignments: Assigning mixes and thresholds directly to whole project sections saves time and improves project management efficiency.

SmartHub Long-Range Device Management: Superior tools for managing SmartHub devices provide unparalleled control and convenience for remote monitoring.

Enhanced User Interface: Sleek and modern design that streamlines navigation, enabling faster access to critical data and tools.

Section Type Categories: Effortless categorization of sections to maintain better organization across all projects, ensuring a smoother workflow.

Personalized Sorting and Filtering: Tailored view and improved organization of data with customizable sorting options for project elements as well as mixes and thresholds.

The new SmartRock app began its incremental introduction in November 2024. With the launch already available for Android users in the US and Canada, the initial feedback has been highly enthusiastic with customers claiming a seamless transition and better access to crucial data. Subsequent expansion to iOS users and global markets will be next to launch.

For more information about the updated SmartRock app, or to get support, contact Giatec's SmartRock product team at smartrockpm@giatec.ca .

Join Giatec in building the future of construction with the new SmartRock app-smarter, faster, and more efficient than ever before.

SmartRock , the first truly wireless concrete sensor, is helping top construction companies eliminate concrete testing delays and take back control of their schedules in over 13,500 construction projects across 85+ countries worldwide.

SmartHub automatically collects concrete data recorded by wireless SmartRock sensors and uploads it to the Giatec 360 cloud via LTE connection where it is synced to mobile devices with the SmartRock app.

Source: Giatec Scientific Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com