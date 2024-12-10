CORAS Achieves DoD IL5 on AWS GovCloud

FedRAMP High Enterprise Decision Management SaaS Platform Offers Ever-Increasing Security, Transparency, Organizational Decision-Making, and Predictive Capabilities to Defense Customers

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / CORAS Federal, a FedRAMP High Software as a Service (SaaS) is proud to announce that it has achieved Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization (PA) indicating that a Cloud Service Offering (CSO) has met stringent security requirements, allowing it to handle Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and National Security Systems (NSS) data. This PA is granted by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) after a comprehensive assessment process. CORAS on AWS GovCloud is now generally available.

CORAS is an AI-augmented Enterprise Decision Management SaaS platform that enhances organizational decision-making by integrating and analyzing data from various sources. It provides real-time insights, enabling decision-makers to visualize complex information through multidimensional interactive views, thereby reducing the mean time to decisions, action or deployment.

CORAS President Dan Naselius said, "CORAS is proud to support the DoD as a security-first Enterprise Decision Management SaaS that now offers IL5 through AWS GovCloud; trusted to operate on the DoD's highest networks (NIPR, SIPR, etc.), and FedRAMP High marketplace. CORAS empowers organizations to make faster, data-driven decisions that integrate disparate sources and systems, ensures compliance with high-security standards, and utilizes advanced prescriptive and predictive AI technologies for readiness right now."

A key feature of CORAS is its ability to aggregate data from existing systems, offering a comprehensive, real-time perspective of an organization's operations. This integration facilitates effective management of portfolios, programs, and assets, ensuring that every decision aligns with strategic objectives. In the marketplace, CORAS stands out for its FedRAMP High authorization, underscoring its commitment to stringent security standards. This certification makes it a trusted solution for federal agencies and organizations that prioritize data security and compliance.

By leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP), CORAS enables organizations to quickly evaluate large datasets, uncovering correlations, dependencies, and duplications across projects and budgets. This capability is crucial for informed decision-making, particularly in complex and data-intensive environments.

ABOUT CORAS: CORAS is a proven Enterprise Decision Management SaaS platform that uses AI/natural language processing (NLP) and business analytics to provide real-time data and the decision navigation that leadership needs in a constant state of readiness. CORAS delivers core business processes, live reporting, and analysis to Program Offices and Program Executive Offices, and other environments with complex, siloed data challenges. With no rip-and-replace requirements, CORAS is up and running in days, configured to work alongside existing programs to illuminate dark data, transform existing information, and provide real-time interaction and reporting.

CORAS SaaS FedRAMP High runs on the Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet) and Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) and has Impact Level (IL) 4/5 controls built in through AWS GovCloud. CORAS software can be purchased via GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP, SIBR/STTR, and multiple third parties including Carahsoft and AWS Public Sector Marketplace. www.coras.com

