OTAQ Plc: Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market 10-Dec-2024 / 11:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018), AS AMENDED. ON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND ANY PERSONS WHO RECEIVED INSIDE INFORMATION IN A MARKET SOUNDING ARE NO LONGER IN POSSESSION OF SUCH INSIDE INFORMATION. 10 December 2024 OTAQ plc ("OTAQ" or the "Company"} Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market Result of General Meeting OTAQ (OTAQ.AQ), an innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, announces that at the General Meeting held earlier today, both Resolutions were passed as Special Resolutions. Accordingly, cancellation of admission of the Company's Ordinary Shares to trading on the AQSE Growth Market will become effective at 7.00 a.m. on 23 December 2024. % of Votes % of Resolution Votes for shares against shares voted voted Resolution 1: 74,399,102 96.7% 2,868,468 3.7%% Cancellation of the admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market of the Ordinary Shares Resolution 2: a. The Company be re-registered as a private limited company under 74,399,102 96.7% 2,868,468 3.7% the Companies Act 2006 with the name of OTAQ Limited; and b. Adoption of the new articles of association of the Company

Further details regarding the Cancellation are set out in the circular sent to shareholders dated 22 November 2024. A copy of the circular is available on the Company's website at https://otaq.com/investors/shareholder-notifications/.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless defined in this announcement or unless the context provides otherwise, bear the same meaning ascribed to such terms in the Circular to Shareholders dated 22 November 2024.

