OTAQ Plc: Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market 

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) 
Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market 
10-Dec-2024 / 11:44 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART 
OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018), AS AMENDED. ON PUBLICATION OF THIS 
ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND ANY 
PERSONS WHO RECEIVED INSIDE INFORMATION IN A MARKET SOUNDING ARE NO LONGER IN POSSESSION OF SUCH INSIDE INFORMATION. 
 
 
10 December 2024 
 
 
OTAQ plc 
("OTAQ" or the "Company"} 
 
Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market 
 
Result of General Meeting 
 
 
OTAQ (OTAQ.AQ), an innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, announces that at the 
General Meeting held earlier today, both Resolutions were passed as Special Resolutions. Accordingly, cancellation of 
admission of the Company's Ordinary Shares to trading on the AQSE Growth Market will become effective at 7.00 a.m. on 
23 December 2024. 
 
                                             % of   Votes   % of 
Resolution                                   Votes for shares  against  shares 
                                             voted        voted 
Resolution 1: 
                                        74,399,102 96.7%   2,868,468 3.7%% 
Cancellation of the admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market of the 
Ordinary Shares 
Resolution 2: 
 a. The Company be re-registered as a private limited company under 74,399,102 96.7%   2,868,468 3.7% 
  the Companies Act 2006 with the name of OTAQ Limited; and 
 b. Adoption of the new articles of association of the Company

Further details regarding the Cancellation are set out in the circular sent to shareholders dated 22 November 2024. A copy of the circular is available on the Company's website at https://otaq.com/investors/shareholder-notifications/.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless defined in this announcement or unless the context provides otherwise, bear the same meaning ascribed to such terms in the Circular to Shareholders dated 22 November 2024.

Contacts: 

OTAQ PLC                             01524 748010 
Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker)    020 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
 
Russell Cook / Nicholas Chambers 
 
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (Independent Financial Adviser) david.floyd@guildfin.co.uk 
David Floyd 
 
Walbrook PR Limited                      020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com 
Tom Cooper / Nick Rome                     0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 364320 
EQS News ID:  2048163 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2048163&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2024 06:45 ET (11:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
