Companies will further integrate solutions that help utilities accelerate digitalization and tackle critical challenges such as water scarcity and aging infrastructure

Global water solutions company Xylem (NYSE: XYL) today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Idrica, a leader in water data management and analytics, to empower water utilities with intelligent solutions for their most critical challenges.

Xylem Vue, which combines Xylem's existing digital water solutions portfolio with Idrica's technology platform, empowers customers to address critical challenges such as water scarcity and aging infrastructure with real-time insights. Today's move will enable the two companies to further integrate their solutions and create a simpler, more powerful customer experience.

"Deepening our partnership with Idrica is a critical piece of our strategy to deliver intelligent solutions to our customers," said Matthew Pine, CEO of Xylem. "Together, we can help them see deeper into their networks and use insights to solve long-standing problems like water loss more effectively and affordably than ever before."

According to Jaime Barba, CEO of Idrica and head of Xylem Vue, "Every day, water utilities are challenged by complex systems that make it difficult to use data to make decisions. Our deeper partnership will further enable water and wastewater utilities to connect and manage their digital assets and streamline operations in a simple, secure and holistic view."

Over the past year and a half, water utilities worldwide have deployed the Xylem Vue integrated software and analytics platform to optimize their infrastructure, lower costs, and adapt to new conditions.

For example, the City of Hot Springs, Arkansas, improved its operations by adding virtual district metering areas using Xylem Vue. The integrated software and analytics platform enabled the city to pinpoint high water loss areas by creating smaller, more manageable zones within the networkBy deploying these advanced digital solutions, Hot Springs reduced non-revenue water loss by nearly 50%.

Another example is the city of Monterrey, Mexico. Servicios de Agua y Drenaje de Monterrey, I.P.D. (SADM), which serves a metropolitan area of 5.3 million people, sought a digital solution to monitor severe drought conditions and enhance efficiency.

Xylem Vue enabled SADM to implement smart monitoring and management of water pressure, flow and consumption. The platform also helps the utility identify potential anomalies that point to visible and hidden leaks. As a result, SADM has realized overall water savings of 17% and up to 37% in certain key sections of pipeline significantly increasing its operational efficiency and management.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let's Solve Water.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241210980286/en/

Contacts:

Steve Bauer

+1 (667) 453-1271

Steve.Bauer@xylem.com