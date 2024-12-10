Icreon Holdings: Icreon Welcomes Visionary Technology Leader J Schwan to Its Board of Directors

Digital Visionary J Schwan Joins Icreon's Board Amid Year of Transformative Expansion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Icreon®, a leading digital experience and technology consultancy specializing in helping Fortune 500 companies maximize enterprise value, is pleased to announce the appointment of J Schwan, a respected digital technology entrepreneur and industry veteran to its Board of Directors. Schwan brings over 20 years of executive experience in building successful and innovative digital technology services companies.

This appointment comes during a year of continued expansion for Icreon, which includes the acquisitions of ChangeCX a firm that specializes in commerce platforms and Revolve SoftTech a Salesforce multi-cloud consultancy.

Schwan's track record as an innovative growth leader includes his roles as the founder of Solstice which he built into a leading digital products company, and then as CEO of Kin + Carta a global digital transformation consultancy. Currently, Schwan serves as the founder of The Second Mountain, an emerging tech investment fund, and as Executive Chairman at HatchWorks AI.

"We are thrilled to welcome J to our Board of Directors," said Himanshu Sareen, Founder and CEO of Icreon. "Brands value partners like Icreon who have the ability to shift with an ever-changing business and technology landscape all while driving business growth at speed, and J's talent for spotting the impact of big digital trends will be valuable to Icreon and our clients as we continue to expand."

Schwan expressed his excitement about joining the Icreon board, stating, "Icreon has built a reputation as a trusted partner for companies navigating the complexities of digital transformation and looking to generate new business value. Icreon's commitment to driving real client outcomes and delivery excellence through smart digital strategies and modern technology solutions sets them apart in the market. I look forward to supporting Himanshu and the leadership team in realizing their bold vision."

The addition of J Schwan to Icreon's board underscores the company's commitment to helping brands build competitive advantage by embracing digital transformation and continuously deploying tech at scale to improve customer experience and lower costs.

Icreon® is the trusted digital velocity partner to the Fortune 500. We don't just accelerate growth - we guide it in the right direction, delivering digital strategies and technology solutions that create lasting business value across the customer journey. Drawing on over two decades of experience and deep industry knowledge, Icreon provides expertise in experience transformation, digital product innovation, digital commerce, data and artificial intelligence. Headquartered in New York City with a global presence, Icreon serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, professional services, retail, consumer goods, and trade associations. For more information, visit www.icreon.com .

