GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2024 12:11 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S - removal from trading and official listing due to liquidation

Today, Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S suspended trading in shares issued by Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S. The suspension is a consequence of the approval at the extraordinary general meeting on the 10 Decemeber 2024 of the company's liquidation account and decision of final liquidation.

Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S will be removed from trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. Last day of trading the company's shares is today, 10 December 2024.

ISIN:DK0060042612
Name:Scandinavian Brake Systems
Listed capital (of DKK 10):3,208,500 shares (DKK 32,085,000)
CBR No.:32774210
ICB:4010
Short name:SBS
Orderbook ID:003309

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

