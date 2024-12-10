Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S - removal from trading and official listing due to liquidation

Today, Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S suspended trading in shares issued by Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S. The suspension is a consequence of the approval at the extraordinary general meeting on the 10 Decemeber 2024 of the company's liquidation account and decision of final liquidation.
Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S will be removed from trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. Last day of trading the company's shares is today, 10 December 2024.
|ISIN:
|DK0060042612
|Name:
|Scandinavian Brake Systems
|Listed capital (of DKK 10):
|3,208,500 shares (DKK 32,085,000)
|CBR No.:
|32774210
|ICB:
|4010
|Short name:
|SBS
|Orderbook ID:
|003309
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)