Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - LSEB Creative Corp. (OTCQB: LSEB) (the "Company"), a visionary new entrant in the fashion sector, is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved by OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") to quote its securities on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB").

The OTCQB listing is expected to provide enhanced visibility and liquidity for investors as the Company continues to execute on its business plan.

This advancement represents a key milestone, as companies listed on the OTCQB marketplace must adhere to more stringent reporting standards. Since the Company is already an SEC reporting issuer, this transition aligns naturally with the OTCQB's requirements. These proactive steps reflect a logical next phase for our Company. Enhanced regulatory compliance will be particularly advantageous as LSEB continues its domestic and international expansion, offering added confidence to both current and prospective investors.

"The goal of uplisting to the OTCQB is to expand the Company's shareholder base and increase its visibility and transparency in the investment community, particularly among institutional investors," said Lauren Bentley, the Company's CEO. "We believe this move will greatly enhance our ability to access capital and create more efficient and dynamic trading opportunities."

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the premier venture marketplace for entrepreneurial and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their investors. The OTCQB provides key benefits for investors with efficient market standards, transparency, and visibility of companies on the OTCQB market. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, be current in their financial reporting, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About LSEB Creative Corp.

LSEB Creative Corp (OTCQB: LSEB) is a visionary new entrant in the fashion sector, dedicated to crafting timeless elegance and offering impeccable craftsmanship through its flagship brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear. The Company sets the standard for sophistication and innovation in swimwear fashion, with a commitment to excellence and creativity.

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of LSEB Creative Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its current operational or expansion plans; (ii) the Company's ability to build and maintain the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the anticipated growth of its business; and (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control.

