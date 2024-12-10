Highlights:

Drilling has recommenced at the Great Burnt Copper Deposit to test recently identified parallel and deep EM conductors;

South Pond Gold-Copper Zone expanded to 2.3 km in length and remains open to the north and south;

New semi-massive sulphide zone intersected 1 km south of South Pond; and

A further 15,000 m drill program planned for remaining 2024 into 2025.

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recommencement of drilling at the Great Burnt Copper Deposit ("GBCD"). The drilling will focus on newly identified off-hole electro-magnetic conductors that are situated parallel to the main horizon, as well as below its deepest and most southern drill hole, GB 24-48. If successful in intersecting copper-rich massive sulphides, the Company could substantially extend the strike length to 1,050 m from its current strike length of 850 m, and demonstrate the potential for a parallel footwall horizon. Over the past 12 months, the Company has conducted extensive exploration, extending and upgrading the GBCD with excellent drill results as stated below:

Highlighted drilling from 2023-2024 programs:

GB-23-02: 13.00 m of 8.31% Cu, incl 3.00 m of 12.80% Cu;

13.00 m of 8.31% Cu, incl 3.00 m of 12.80% Cu; GB-23-04: 26.87 m of 7.18% Cu, incl 11.16 m of 10.28% Cu;

26.87 m of 7.18% Cu, incl 11.16 m of 10.28% Cu; GB-23-07: 12.30 m of 7.20% intersecting copper rich massive sulfide this will Cu, incl 7.00 m 10.60% Cu;

12.30 m of 7.20% intersecting copper rich massive sulfide this will Cu, incl 7.00 m 10.60% Cu; GB-23-12: 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 8.77% Cu, 82.00g/t Ag, 4.43g/t Au;

25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 8.77% Cu, 82.00g/t Ag, 4.43g/t Au; GB-23-15: 22.59 m of 5.03% Cu, incl 0.50 m of 20.00% Cu;

22.59 m of 5.03% Cu, incl 0.50 m of 20.00% Cu; GB-23-16: 13.67 m of 5.80% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 20.60% Cu;

13.67 m of 5.80% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 20.60% Cu; GB-23-18: 8.17 m of 4.22% Cu, incl 7.05 m of 4.11% Cu;

8.17 m of 4.22% Cu, incl 7.05 m of 4.11% Cu; GB-23-21: 24.00 m of 5.81% Cu, incl 7.00 m of 11.47% Cu;

24.00 m of 5.81% Cu, incl 7.00 m of 11.47% Cu; GB-23-22: 21.68 m of 3.59% Cu, incl 2.00 m of 15.3% Cu;

21.68 m of 3.59% Cu, incl 2.00 m of 15.3% Cu; GB-24-23: 7.00 m of 2.02% Cu, incl 4.00 m of 3.01% Cu;

7.00 m of 2.02% Cu, incl 4.00 m of 3.01% Cu; GB-24-32: 11.29 m of 3.10% Cu, incl 6.63 m of 5.57% Cu;

11.29 m of 3.10% Cu, incl 6.63 m of 5.57% Cu; GB-24-33: 20.92 m of 2.26% Cu, incl 2.98 m of 4.17% Cu; and

20.92 m of 2.26% Cu, incl 2.98 m of 4.17% Cu; and GB-24-37: 18.10 m of 1.99% Cu, incl 4.50 m of 7.24% Cu.

Note: Widths quoted are true core length, true widths are estimated at approximately 70% of core lengths

South Pond Gold-Copper Zone ("SPGCZ") South Pond Copper Zone ("SPCZ")

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has extended the SPGCZ mineralization in drilling to over 2.3 km in strike length. The zone remains open to the north and south.

The SPGCZ is located approximately 8 km north of the Great Burnt Lake Copper deposit. The Company continues to be very bullish on the +3 km gold-copper horizon, which continues to deliver areas of wide gold with localized high grade copper intervals. Currently, the Company is evaluating the large gold-copper bearing structure to determine its continuity along strike and at depth. The Company continues to await for remaining base metal assays.

Highlights from the farthest south holes include on the SPGCZ include 1.00g/t Au over 27.4 m incl 1.43g/t Au over 10.00 m incl 5.90g/t Au over 1.00 m from SP-24-28 and 2.07g/t Au over 8.00 m incl 3.54g/t Au over 4.00 m incl 5.15g/t Au over 1.00 m in SP-24-30.

The Company continues to diligently develop a strong exploration model to guide active work at the GBCD and the SPGCZ deposits. Focused field geological mapping, ground magnetics surveying, EM surveys, and geophysical interpretations, jointly evaluated by Benton personnel and consulting geoscientists, Mike Cooley and Alan King, have led to the development of a new geological and geophysical model. The model suggests that the mineralized sequence is structurally thickened due to folding and/or faulting. This has resulted in a near-surface zone of thicker mineralization that may be amenable to shallow open-pit mining methods. All intersections to date at SPGZ have been shallow and less than 100 m from surface. A table of the results to date are listed below showing the mineralized zone. (see Table 1, Figure 1).

Table 1: South Pond Drill Results

DDH # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) SP-24-26 12.60 29.60 17.00 0.74 incl 20.60 24.60 4.00 1.69 incl 20.60 21.60 1.00 2.21 SP-24-27 15.75 36.00 20.25 0.56 incl 27.00 36.00 9.00 0.79 incl 34.00 35.00 1.00 2.25 SP-24-28 9.40 36.80 27.40 1.00 incl 13.40 16.40 3.00 2.92 incl 15.40 16.40 1.00 5.88 SP-24-29 13.10 38.80 25.70 0.64 incl 32.10 36.10 4.00 1.15 incl 21.10 24.10 3.00 1.47 incl 21.10 22.10 1.00 2.61 SP-24-30 2.30 10.30 8.00 2.07 incl 6.30 10.30 4.00 3.54 incl 7.30 9.30 2.00 4.83 incl 8.30 9.30 1.00 5.13



Note: Widths quoted are true core length, at this early stage, further drilling is required to determine true width of mineralization

Figure 1: Drill Hole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/233163_bc0944420418bb71_003full.jpg

New Semi-Massive Sulphide Zone

The Company would also like to report that has intersected a new semi-massive sulphide zone (see Photos 1 and 2) located where prospecting late last summer had identified copper mineralization which graded up to 1.2 % Cu. The new zone is located 200 m west of the historical End Zone, where high-grade copper boulders were discovered and were not sourced. Assay results are pending. It is possible that this new horizon could be the source and will require further drilling.

Photo 1 - New Semi-Massive Sulphide Zone in Hole SP-24-33

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/233163_bc0944420418bb71_004full.jpg

Photo 2 - New Semi-Massive Sulphide Zone in Hole SP-24-33

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/233163_benton_photo2.jpg

Nickel Target

Benton also completed a single drill hole to test a large magnetic anomaly associated with a mapped Ultramafic ("UM") unit. Unfortunately, the area lies within a wet swampy bog and the hole was too far east to reach the UM. Another hole will be planned when field conditions permit, and the drill can be positioned closer to the magnetic anomaly. The UM unit is believed to be similar to that located on First Atlantic Nickel's project, located 6 km to the East of the Great Burnt Project (see Figure 2). Soil sampling completed by Benton has identified a large nickel anomaly associated with a magnetic high that continues for approximately 8 km. Limited rock sampling has identified a large ultramafic rock unit that graded from 0.13% Ni to 0.23% Ni. The magnetic anomaly is also in proximity to various EM conductors which are of interest to the Company. Benton will plan diamond drilling on a few selected targets to evaluate its potential.

Figure 2: Property Compilation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/233163_bc0944420418bb71_006full.jpg

Benton has a 70% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project and Homeland Nickel holds the remaining 30%, where they are funding their respective interest, with Benton as the operator.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1, 2 and 3 drill programs returned impressive results with 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233163

SOURCE: Benton Resources Inc.