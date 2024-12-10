Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
10.12.24
14:10 Uhr
8,412 Euro
+0,053
+0,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 13:48 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Result of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company, which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting were duly passed.

Resolution 5 proposed the payment of a final dividend of 20.0 US cents per Participating Preference Share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2024. As per the announcement made on 15 November 2024, the sterling equivalent of the final dividend of 20.0 US cents will be 15.74 pence per Participating Preference Share, based on an exchange rate of £1 = US$1.27090.

The dividend will be paid on 13 December 2024 to those shareholders on the register at close of business on 15 November 2024.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld on the resolutions will be published on the Company's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/emergingmarkets

A copy of the special resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For the avoidance of doubt, it should be noted that the power to purchase shares in the market as proposed in Resolution 12 will last until the AGM in 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Nira Mistry, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7778 354 517


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.