Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Result of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company, which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting were duly passed.

Resolution 5 proposed the payment of a final dividend of 20.0 US cents per Participating Preference Share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2024. As per the announcement made on 15 November 2024, the sterling equivalent of the final dividend of 20.0 US cents will be 15.74 pence per Participating Preference Share, based on an exchange rate of £1 = US$1.27090.

The dividend will be paid on 13 December 2024 to those shareholders on the register at close of business on 15 November 2024.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld on the resolutions will be published on the Company's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/emergingmarkets

A copy of the special resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For the avoidance of doubt, it should be noted that the power to purchase shares in the market as proposed in Resolution 12 will last until the AGM in 2025.

