Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 14:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OakWood Designers & Builders Wins Consumer Choice Award for Home Renovation & Design in Ottawa

Finanznachrichten News

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is excited to announce OakWood Designers & Builders as Ottawa's Home Renovation & Design category winner. This prestigious award highlights OakWood's commitment to delivering exceptional craftsmanship, innovative designs, and sustainable building practices for over 65 years.

As a fourth-generation, family-run business, OakWood is Ottawa's trusted leader in designing and building custom homes and delivering breathtaking home renovations. The company specializes in high-quality custom homes, energy-efficient renovations, and innovative multi-unit income-generating buildings while prioritizing eco-friendly products and sustainable construction practices.

"This award reflects our talented team's dedication and our clients' trust in us to bring their visions to life. We're proud to continue raising the bar for quality, sustainability, and innovation in home design and renovation," said the OakWood team.

OakWood's comprehensive services include Architectural 3D Design, Custom Home Construction, Renovation Solutions, Age-in-Place Design, Safe Homes, Infill and Estate Lot Development, Investment Income Multi-Unit Projects and more. By combining cutting-edge technology with environmentally responsible practices, OakWood continues to set the standard for excellence in the design and building industry.

To learn more about OakWood Designers & Builders, CLICK HERE or visit www.oakwood.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh
Marketing & Social Media Specialist
ssaleh@ccaward.com

Related Images

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByD0B8xbrKg

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.