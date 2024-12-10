OakWood Designers & Builders Wins Consumer Choice Award for Home Renovation & Design in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is excited to announce OakWood Designers & Builders as Ottawa's Home Renovation & Design category winner. This prestigious award highlights OakWood's commitment to delivering exceptional craftsmanship, innovative designs, and sustainable building practices for over 65 years.

As a fourth-generation, family-run business, OakWood is Ottawa's trusted leader in designing and building custom homes and delivering breathtaking home renovations. The company specializes in high-quality custom homes, energy-efficient renovations, and innovative multi-unit income-generating buildings while prioritizing eco-friendly products and sustainable construction practices.

"This award reflects our talented team's dedication and our clients' trust in us to bring their visions to life. We're proud to continue raising the bar for quality, sustainability, and innovation in home design and renovation," said the OakWood team.

OakWood's comprehensive services include Architectural 3D Design, Custom Home Construction, Renovation Solutions, Age-in-Place Design, Safe Homes, Infill and Estate Lot Development, Investment Income Multi-Unit Projects and more. By combining cutting-edge technology with environmentally responsible practices, OakWood continues to set the standard for excellence in the design and building industry.

