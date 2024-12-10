Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 14:02 Uhr
The Marketing Practice Appoints James Clifton as Chief Executive Officer

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / The Marketing Practice, a leading global B2B marketing agency specializing in brand activation, account-based marketing (ABM), demand generation, and channel marketing, has appointed James Clifton as Chief Executive Officer. James will take up his position on 2nd January.

Based in the UK, Clifton will oversee operations and be responsible for strengthening The Marketing Practice's client base and growth strategy, globally.

James has previously worked for various agencies both in the UK and Internationally. He created balloon dog in 2008 which was acquired by MISSION in 2012 and is now part of krow Communications. James was appointed MISSION Group Chief Executive in April 2019, a role he leaves to join The Marketing Practice.

Commenting on his appointment, James said, "The Marketing Practice's proposition is market leading, and my priority is to ensure the organisation not only continues to deliver on its promise to its clients but that its teams are best placed to target a new phase of growth throughout 2025 and beyond."

Under James's leadership, the MISSION Group was successful in establishing itself as a prominent collective of digital marketing and communications agencies, employing over 1,100 professionals across 28 locations spanning three continents.

He continues, "Having run an entrepreneurial and empowered agency network, successfully expanding its capabilities and client offer, I feel well placed to lead the Marketing Practice in this next phase"

Clive McNamara, founder and non-executive director of The Marketing Practice, added, "The Marketing Practice possesses an exceptionally strong client portfolio and pipeline and an array of talent, we look forward to welcoming James in the new year as we look to build on that success.

"The last couple of years have been a time of economic challenges and uncertainty within the tech and agency sectors, which we have had to navigate alongside our clients. With James at the helm, we will continue to focus on client and employee experience in order to support our clients in driving sustainable growth'.

"James has a commitment to building people-centric businesses, to learning and development and nurturing world-class talent. I'm more than confident he has the experience and expertise to drive the business forward for the benefit of existing and new clients and also our teams."

For more information visit www.themarketingpractice.com

Contact Information

Claire Lund
Senior Marketing Manager
clund@themarketingpractice.com

Source: The Marketing Practice



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
