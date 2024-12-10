STACK Construction Technologies: STACK Strengthens Leadership Team Welcoming Brian Steinert to Spearhead Product Innovation

STACK Construction Technologies, an industry-leading cloud-based construction software platform, announced the addition of Brian Steinert to their executive leadership team, joining as Vice President of Product. Steinert brings over 18 years of experience in software product management to STACK and is set to accelerate STACK's product execution strategy.

Steinert's wealth of expertise in product management comes from his experience at Wolters Kluwer, ADP, ServiceTitan, and most recently, Velocity Global. He has been recognized as one of the Top 40 under 40 Industry Influencers by CPA Technology Advisor four times. With his expertise in driving product innovation, Steinert will play a crucial role in enhancing STACK customer experiences and hitting the company's growth and profitability goals.

"We're excited to have Brian take the helm of our product team at STACK," says Ray DeZenzo, President & COO at STACK. "As we advance our upmarket growth strategy, we need visionary leadership to align our product innovation with the evolving needs of our customers. We're confident that Brian's expertise will drive our continued success and market expansion."

As Vice President of Product, Steinert will spearhead STACK's product team to operational excellence and focus on driving adoption of STACK solutions among Subcontractors, General Contractors, Building Material Suppliers, Owners, and Operators. He will report directly to Ray DeZenzo.

"Joining a company with strong leadership, a collaborative culture, and a genuine commitment to its employees was crucial for me," said Brian Steinert, Vice President of Product at STACK. "I was also drawn to STACK's dedication to innovation and their use of cutting-edge technology to empower customers."

With extensive experience in guiding product strategy and a deep understanding of customer needs, Brian is poised to lead STACK's product innovation and strengthen its position as the go-to construction platform for contractors.

"It's inspiring to be part of a company that prioritizes both employee satisfaction and delivering exceptional products. I'm excited to join this passionate team and contribute my expertise to building a world-class product that enables customer success," said Steinert.

About STACK Construction Technologies

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK's cloud-based software to help run their business and maximize their profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating, as well as providing a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. Our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration by allowing teams to quickly and easily review, annotate, compare, and share plans, anywhere, from any device. STACK's superior collaboration tools ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability for contractors.

