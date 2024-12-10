Elektros, Inc.: Elektros to Utilize Lithium Supply for Advanced Energy Storage Systems for Critical Infrastructure

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), a leader in electric mobility and lithium mining, announced plans to leverage its Sierra Leone lithium supply to develop advanced backup energy products targeting the South Florida market, positioning the company to capitalize on emerging energy storage opportunities.

Utilizing lithium from its Sierra Leone mine, Elektros will explore joint ventures for manufacturing high-capacity battery systems for critical infrastructure, including data centers, emergency services, and residential applications. This strategic initiative aligns with key market trends:

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems dominated 52% of the market in 2023

Data center battery market projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2033

Lithium-ion batteries offer high energy density (200-300 Wh/kg) and extended lifespan (300-500 charge cycles)

The expansion represents a significant opportunity for Elektros to diversify its battery technology portfolio and establish a strong presence in the rapidly growing South Florida energy storage market.

The Company anticipates the first shipments of raw Lithium aggregate from Africa to US by early Q1 2025.

South Florida Events

Elektros will announce a series of high-profile investor networking events across South Florida, showcasing the region's transformation into a premier hub for AI infrastructure, renewable energy solutions, and smart city technologies. The upcoming events will feature industry leaders, local government officials, and technology partners, highlighting investment opportunities in data center development and sustainable energy infrastructure that are reshaping South Florida's digital landscape.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy

