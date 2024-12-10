Integrated Financial Technologies Achieves Record Growth in 2024

Smartsourcing Provider Sees Revenue Increase More Than 40 Percent

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), a leading provider of outsourced business processing and portfolio management services, reported record growth for its 2024 Fiscal Year. The company increased revenue by more than 40 percent year-over-year, representing a 25 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since its founding in 2016.

In addition, IFT improved operating efficiency by more than 20 percent during this period, and doubled its net income in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company also achieved record revenue growth of more than 20 percent in the United States. IFT's fiscal year ended October 31.

IFT attributed this growth to its increased market presence in the United States, along with campaigns aimed at financial institutions, managed services providers, and channel partners, as well as sound financial practices.

"Outsourcing has evolved into a far more specialized and efficient proposition than in the past. We're pleased with the progress we're making in expanding our addressable markets, and our ability to support clients through sophisticated services that combine seasoned agents with state-of-the-art technology," said Tod Chisholm, president at IFT. "Our year-end numbers validate this strategy, proving there's a market for supplemental back-office support that is intelligently applied and managed."

IFT provides a comprehensive suite of back-office services to businesses on a project basis, delivered by highly skilled, career-minded agents with detailed knowledge of complex vertical markets like financial services and technology. IFT's agents leverage a state-of-the-art, AI-enabled technology platform and deep industry expertise to manage business processes and portfolio management tasks, including contact center and customer service, inside sales, collections, loan management, CRM management, and marketing campaigns. IFT provides its services as a white-label offering that adheres to client branding and management requirements, allowing businesses to satisfy operational needs without having to invest in additional headcount.

For more on how IFT's smartsourcing services can help companies enhance their capabilities, improve workflows, and boost productivity, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions for portfolio management to lenders and businesses across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable organizations to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

