Dienstag, 10.12.2024

WKN: A3D4F1 | ISIN: CA83085J3001 | Ticker-Symbol: QSG
Frankfurt
10.12.24
08:00 Uhr
0,008 Euro
-0,005
-36,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SKY GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKY GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0070,03115:39
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 14:02 Uhr
110 Leser



Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Corp Cancels Financing

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) announces it will not be proceeding with the 4 cent private placement previously announced (see PR November 1, 2024). The Company will continue to assess and formulate programs on both the Evening Star copper porphyry and gold targets as well as the Shebandowan nickel-copper-cobalt-chrome-platinum group element-gold property, located in northwestern Ontario.

Assays are pending on the Shebandowan project.

"We feel the tide is turning for the junior resource sector and will look to finance in the New Year. Our drill permitted targets at Evening Star are not going anywhere and, in the meantime, we await batches of assays from 2 programs completed at our prospective Shebandowan project in Ontario." stated Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold.

For more information on the Evening Star gold and copper project in Nevada and the Shebandowan nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group element (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE) project in Northwestern Ontario please visit our website at www.skygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Mike England
CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT
Tel: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
