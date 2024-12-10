Anzeige
10.12.2024 14:02 Uhr
Women Leading in IT: Driving Digital Transformation at cargo-partner

Finanznachrichten News

VIENNA, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / At cargo-partner, a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., digitalization is key to shaping the future of logistics and enhancing the customer experience. Central to its digital transformation is the expertise of cargo-partner's IT leadership, with women leaders playing an instrumental role in driving these innovations.

Streamlining Logistics Processes with CargoWise
"We've always aimed to streamline processes and improve efficiency to deliver the best experience for our customers," said Nadezhda Hauer, Head of Business Intelligence & Advanced Analytics at cargo-partner. "One of our key milestones has been the implementation of CargoWise across all global locations. This, alongside our supply chain management platform, SPOT, has enabled us to integrate data across systems and external data sources, giving our customers faster, more transparent services and better control over their shipments."

Maximizing Customer Value with Salesforce Integration
But CargoWise is just one aspect of cargo-partner's recent digital transformation efforts. Liandre Vasco, Team Leader IT Sales Applications, has been instrumental in maximizing customer engagement through Salesforce integration. "Salesforce has allowed us to create a 360-degree view of our customer relationships," Liandre Vasco explained. "This enables us to proactively address customer needs, enhance communication, and ensure that we deliver personalized, responsive service - critical elements in today's competitive market."

Enhancing Financial Operations for Seamless Business
Anna Nowak, Team Leader of Finance Applications, has led efforts to optimize financial processes through digital tools. "We've leveraged advanced digital invoicing solutions to streamline billing and payment processes, which have directly benefited our customers," Anna Nowak said. "These innovations not only support our internal efficiency but also enable us to provide faster and more accurate billing for our customers, in many cases integrated forward with the customers' ERP."

Supporting Women Leaders in IT: Fostering Passion and Confidence
At cargo-partner, fostering gender balance and empowering women to excel in IT are priorities embedded in the company's organizational culture. Yet, challenges persist.

"Our biggest hurdle is that very few women apply for IT positions, and when they do, they often aim lower than their experience warrants," Nadezhda Hauer explained. "Women need to stop waiting and start stepping up. If you love the work, you belong here."

Anna Nowak added, "Women often try to check every box in job descriptions before applying. But that's not the point - growth comes from challenging yourself. I've seen women diminish their knowledge in interviews or undervalue themselves during salary negotiations. This needs to change. As leaders at cargo-partner, we recognize and address these gaps."

The IT field offers boundless opportunities, flexibility, and pathways for growth. At cargo-partner, teams across regions already achieve gender parity or even majority-female representation in areas like data processing. "Historically, these roles were undervalued. Today, they're pivotal, and women must realize they belong in every corner of the IT landscape," Nadezhda Hauer emphasized.

By fostering a diverse workforce, cargo-partner is not only enriching its work culture but also ensuring that the company remains innovative and adaptable to the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Contact Information

Karin Schwarz
Corporate Director Communications & Marketing
karin.schwarz@cargo-partner.com
+436648465928

.

Source: cargo-partner



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
