Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Shift5, the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), today announced it has received its AS9100 certification, an internationally recognized standard for quality management designed for the aerospace, defense, and aviation industries. Through this certification, Shift5 has demonstrated its commitment to delivering the highest level of quality, reliability, and safety in its products and services.

The AS9100 certification, issued by Perry Johnson Registrars, is an enhancement of ISO 9001. It signifies that Shift5's systems, processes, and procedures meet rigorous requirements designed to help ensure the delivery of high-performance and safe products. Shift5 was evaluated across different categories to earn this certification: the strategic direction of the company, company leadership, quality planning, support, hardware, performance evaluation and continuous improvement. From engagement to certification, the process took Shift5 eight months.

"Shift5 is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality standards as we deliver cutting-edge solutions to aerospace and defense customers," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder of Shift5. "This certification reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and reinforces the trust our clients place in us to protect and maintain the integrity of mission-critical systems."

With the AS9100 certification, Shift5 is now qualified to further contribute to critical aerospace and defense programs while meeting the highest standards for safety, reliability, and compliance.

About Shift5

Shift5 is the dual-use, subscription-based observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), enabling smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge for aerospace, rail, maritime, and defense. Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial and military fleets as well as weapon systems against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 to help ensure the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today's fleets and tomorrow's next-generation assets. For more information, visit shift5.io.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233123

SOURCE: Shift5