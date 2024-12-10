Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Gear Energy Ltd. (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) is pleased to announce that a new Corporate Presentation with additional details on the December 2, 2024 arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") is available to shareholders and can be accessed via the following link: Corporate Presentation. Further details on the Agreement, including a 2025 budget and guidance and 2024 reserves, will be provided later in December.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233155

SOURCE: Gear Energy Ltd.