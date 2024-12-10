Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) allocated 2 GW of solar and storage projects at an average tariff of INR 3. 52 ($0. 04)/kWh. Reliance Power secured the largest share with 930 MW, while NTPC Green Energy won 500 MW. From pv magazine India SECI has awarded 2 GW of solar projects with 1 GW/4 GWh of storage at an average tariff of INR 3. 52/kWh. NTPC Green Energy secured 500 MW and Hero Solar 270 MW by quoting INR 3. 52/kWh. Sembcorp and Solarcraft (a Blupine Energy SPV) each won 150 MW at the same price. Reliance Power was allocated 930 MW at INR 3. 53/kWh, less than its bid for 1 GW. Developers ...

