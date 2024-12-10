Sugar's sales-i revenue intelligence powers data-driven targeted promotions

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning intelligence-driven sales automation platform, today announced that Chassis Cab, a leading DAF truck dealership in East Anglia, England, is achieving breakthrough sales success with sales-i, Sugar's revenue intelligence solution. With sales-i, the dealer has boosted sales by 24 percent.

Chassis Cab has a reputation for excellence in the commercial vehicle industry since its founding in 1982. The family-owned and operated company offers a comprehensive range of services, including truck sales, parts, and workshop services, across four locations in the U.K.

As the company expanded, its traditional dealer management system struggled to keep up with the demand for automated data analysis. The business relied on inefficient systems to track customer interactions, manage sales, and execute targeted marketing strategies. Without real-time sales insights, Chassis Cab was missing out on new sales opportunities, leading to slower decision-making, reduced customer engagement, and potential loss of sales.

Chassis Cab adopted sales-i for intelligent account management, enabling modern data-driven sales strategies. By analyzing sales versus gaps, Chassis Cab can pinpoint missed sales opportunities and respond faster to changes in customer behavior. This has enabled proactive targeted campaigns, netting measurable results, with a single campaign driving £150,000 ($183,000 USD) in additional sales.

"The sales-i insight function, when paired with the campaigns tool, drives every sales pitch and effectively fills gaps during customer conversations," said Kieran Chaplin, parts sales manager for Chassis Cab.

"We're pleased to support Chassis Cab by providing the quintessential revenue intelligence tool," said James Frampton, Chief Revenue Officer, SugarCRM. "sales-i AI-powered revenue intelligence helps organizations leverage enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and CRM data to more effectively discover hidden up-sell, cross-sell, link-sell, and switch-sell opportunities, for improved revenue and customer retention."

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM offers software solutions that help marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar's platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

