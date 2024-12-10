ExaGrid's Two Wins at SDC Awards Add to Growing List of Industry Awards for Tiered Backup Storage

ExaGrid®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that the company was honored with two industry awards during the 15th annual SDC Awards, held in London on November 28, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241210882769/en/

ExaGrid wins Storage Company of the Year. Photo courtesy of SDC Awards.

ExaGrid was named Storage Company of the Year for the fifth consecutive year, and its line of Tiered Backup Storage appliances were recognized as the Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year. This year's awards mark the ninth year of wins for ExaGrid at the SDC Awards (known previously as the SVC Awards).

Winners were determined by public vote. The SDC Awards 2024 recognize the innovation, expertise, and success of the IT industry across a range of key disciplines, including awards for data protection and resilience within the storage and cybersecurity sectors.

ExaGrid continues to innovate its Tiered Backup Storage, and announced its largest single scale-out system in January 2024, which allows for a full backup of 6PB, the largest in the industry with deduplication, and in a 2U form factor for better rack space efficiency, as well as new integrations with the leading backup applications.

ExaGrid continues to gain recognition for its Tiered Backup Storage, winning eight industry awards in 2024, including:

Data Breakthrough Awards Data Backup Solution of the Year

Network Computing Awards Company of the Year

Network Computing Awards Hardware Product of the Year

Network Computing Awards Return on Investment Award

Storage Awards Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year

Storage Awards Storage Solution of the Year Corporate

SDC Awards Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year

SDC Awards Storage Company of the Year

"We are honored for the continued recognition we have received for our Tiered Backup Storage. ExaGrid is committed to innovating our product to offer a backup storage solution that solves all of the challenges that organizations face with their backups and to offer the most comprehensive security and ransomware recovery of any backup storage system in the industry," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "Congratulations to our fellow award winners, and many thanks to the SDC Awards team, and especially to everyone who voted for us."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

