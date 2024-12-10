Strategic move expands Virtium's offerings to include compute, AI accelerator, memory, storage, connectivity modules and software solutions for industrial OEMs worldwide

Virtium, a trusted provider of industrial-grade memory and storage solutions, today announced it has acquired Embedded Artists AB, headquartered in Sweden, a renowned developer of specialized compute, AI accelerator and connectivity modules for Edge AI and industrial applications. This acquisition accelerates Virtium's strategic expansion into the rapidly evolving edge computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance industrial computing markets.

Embedded Artists, with more than 20 years of expertise, is a recognized leader in the design of system-on-module (SOM), AI accelerator modules, and connectivity solutions such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Embedded Artists' cutting-edge technology in Edge AI computing complements Virtium's product portfolio, enabling the company to deliver even more innovative solutions to its customers across diverse industries.

Simplify, Accelerate, and Reduce the Cost of Embedded Systems Development

Virtium now offers a full line of compute, memory, storage, and connectivity modules, along with software solutions, tailored for industrial OEMs worldwide. Customers will benefit from the combined expertise of both companies, gaining access to a wider range of high-reliability, industrial-grade solutions that reduce the complexity, time, and cost of deploying advanced computing systems.

"By integrating Embedded Artists' expertise and products in edge computing and connectivity with our portfolio of industrial-grade memory and SSDs, Virtium reaches a significant milestone in our vision to simplify, accelerate, and reduce the cost of embedded systems development," said Phu Hoang, CEO of Virtium. "The development of Edge AI computing systems is becoming increasingly complex in terms of design and component selection. Customers need flexible and modular solutions that are easy to choose and integrate, enabling them to mitigate component shortages and minimize changes throughout the long-term lifecycle deployment. Our solutions are designed to meet these needs, driving efficiency and fostering innovation."

Anders Rosvall, CEO of Embedded Artists, shared his enthusiasm: "Joining forces with Virtium will leverage our extensive expertise in hardware and software architecture, design resources, and industry experience to provide complete solutions that include memory and storage. Our customers will continue to receive the exceptional support and services they expect, while also benefiting from Virtium's well-established manufacturing infrastructure, which delivers high-volume production with top-tier quality. Embedded Artists products are now available worldwide, with manufacturing based in the USA and an expanded facility in Vietnam to support our growth and global reach."

Shane McGregor, Court Square Partner, remarked, "This acquisition significantly strengthens Virtium's position as a leading provider of industrial Edge AI system solutions in rapidly growing sectors. The platform will continue to evolve, enabling further expansion and acquisition opportunities within the industrial Edge AI computing space."

About Virtium

Virtium is a trusted leader in the design and manufacturing of high-reliability industrial storage, memory solutions, and now includes compute, AI accelerators, connectivity modules, and software solutions. With over 25 years of experience, Virtium has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality products that meet the demanding requirements of global customers in industries such as networking, telecommunications, industrial OEMs, and embedded markets. Virtium's commitment to innovation, long-term product availability, and customer support has made it a preferred partner for companies requiring mission-critical Edge AI system solutions.

About Embedded Artists

Embedded Artists develops and manufactures a wide range of Computer-on-Modules and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules that can be easily integrated into end-products. This simplifies the task for companies to use more advanced processors, microcontrollers, and wireless solutions in their applications. Embedded Artists is an NXP Gold member of the NXP Partner Program and close partner to Murata.

For more information, visit Virtium website and Embedded Artists website.

