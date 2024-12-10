EPC Solaire has released a new mounting system for ribbed sheet metal roofs. The French manufacturer says the new system is an ideal solution for installing rooftop PV arrays on flat roofs under renovation, preserving existing elements without structural changes. From pv magazine France EPC Solaire, a Lyon-based mounting system supplier, has launched a new solution for commercial and industrial PV systems on flat roofs under renovation. The system, developed with French roofing specialist Sika and insulation material supplier Recticel, is designed for deploying rooftop PV arrays on ribbed sheet ...

