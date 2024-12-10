Providing access to currency risk management and cross-border payments solutions

Corpay, Inc.* (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, to become their official and exclusive Global Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner.

"UFC has revolutionized the sport of mixed martial arts, and the team at Corpay Cross-Border is excited to be named their exclusive Global FX Partner," said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "Being recognized as an official partner of a premium global sports brand such as UFC further solidifies Corpay's position as the currency risk management and cross-border payments solutions company of choice in the world of sports."

"We're thrilled to welcome Corpay as a first-time UFC partner," said Nicholas Smith, Vice President of Global Partnerships for TKO. "Corpay provides a valuable service to business looking to streamline the way they manage and pay their expenses. We're confident the worldwide popularity of UFC and the global reach of our platforms will help them reach new customers."

Branded Entitlements and Activations

As the Official Global FX Partner of UFC, Corpay will serve as the Presenting Partner of select UFC Fight Nights in Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. In addition, Corpay branding will be integrated into the state-of-the-art LED UFC Fight Deck that encircles the world-famous Octagon,® enhanced with thrilling lighting effects, graphics, animation, video, and more.

Corpay branding will also be featured on the UFC Prep Point, the pivotal location where each UFC athlete undergoes a safety check with commission officials before entering the Octagon to face their opponent.

Beyond the Octagon, Corpay will also have a highly visible presence at popular UFC fight week activities, including press conferences and weigh-ins, that help build anticipation for the main events.

Corpay will first activate the partnership at UFC FIGHT NIGHT Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 1st at The Venue, Riyadh. With a soon-to-be-announced fight card, the event will see several of the sport's most talented athletes enter the Octagon® for an action-packed night. The event marks UFC's second event in Riyadh, following its historic debut earlier this year.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fuelling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About UFC

UFC is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 290 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

*"Corpay" in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

