QS Energy, Inc.: QS Energy Achieves Phase 4 Milestone with Southeast Asia's Leading Energy Producer

Advancing Energy Efficiency and Expanding AOT Deployment Globally

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:QSEP), a leader in crude oil transportation efficiency, proudly announces a significant milestone in its partnership with VIPS Petroleum: the successful signing of a consortium-based Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Australia Asia India Business Organization (AAIBO). This agreement, which builds on the progress outlined in QS Energy's September 2024 press release, represents a transformative evolution of the company's Southeast Asia strategy. Southeast Asia is a rapidly industrializing region, with increasing energy demands driven by population growth and urbanization. The region has significant crude oil pipeline infrastructure, with major operators and state-owned enterprises spearheading oil production and distribution. Countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia are investing heavily in modernizing their energy systems to meet growing domestic and export demands.

Previously, QS Energy announced its intention to secure an MOU with Malaysia for the deployment of its Applied Oil Technology (AOT) devices. The agreement has been successfully finalized through the AAIBO consortium, which unites Malaysia with additional state-owned oil and gas companies across Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. This expanded scope allows for a broader and more impactful deployment of AOT devices across the consortium's pipeline networks.

Cecil Bond Kyte, CEO of QS Energy, commented:

"This milestone is a testament to the power of patience, persistence, and precision in executing a global strategy. What began as a focused opportunity in Malaysia has blossomed into an unprecedented collaboration across eight countries, demonstrating the trust and confidence that these nations place in QS Energy's cutting-edge technology."

Strategic Highlights:

A Clear Path to Global Deployment: The successful signing of the AAIBO agreement not only fulfills the commitment outlined in the September press release but also exceeds expectations by bringing together multiple nations under one unified framework.

Expanded Scope for AOT Technology: The consortium-based approach allows for an initial 200 AOT units within an estimated 5 year period, ensuring a significant reduction in crude oil viscosity and transport costs for some of the most prominent pipeline systems in the world.

Commitment to American Innovation: All AOT devices will be manufactured in the United States, contributing to domestic job creation and reinforcing the role of U.S. technology in advancing global energy infrastructure.

John McCleod, Jr., CEO of VIPS Petroleum, added:

"This agreement signifies not just an achievement but a leap forward in our vision for global energy solutions. By leveraging the collective strength of AAIBO's member nations, we've created a pathway for widespread adoption of AOT technology that delivers unmatched efficiency."

Rajendran Boopathi, Executive Director of AAIBO, stated:

"The AAIBO consortium was created to drive collaborative energy solutions, and this partnership exemplifies that mission. With QS Energy's AOT technology, our member nations are positioned to enhance their oil transport infrastructure and strengthen their role in the global energy market."

Importance of U.S. Leadership in Energy Exports:

As the United States anticipates a resurgence in crude oil production and exports in 2025, QS Energy's partnership with AAIBO underscores the strategic value of American-made technologies in shaping the future of global energy. By introducing innovative solutions like the AOT, the U.S. continues to lead in fostering international partnerships that drive efficiency, sustainability, and shared economic growth.

Looking Ahead:

With this agreement, QS Energy has taken a significant step forward in its mission to revolutionize crude oil transport efficiency. The AAIBO partnership not only reflects the company's ability to deliver on its commitments but also positions it as a trusted partner in one of the world's most dynamic energy markets. The months of careful planning and collaboration behind this milestone ensure a solid foundation for future successes, proving that strategic patience yields extraordinary results. The company will continue to parallel process MOU activity with closing material contracts with the VIPS's customers and AAIBO's members.

About The Australia Asia India Business Organization (AAIBO)

The Australia Asia India Business Organization (AAIBO) focuses on strengthening economic and strategic ties between Australia, Asia, and India, with a particular emphasis on the crude oil sector. AAIBO aims to drive collaboration across the energy industry to address regional challenges, enhance sustainability, and ensure energy security. Through partnerships, projects, and events, AAIBO empowers businesses to innovate and create a more prosperous, stable, and energy-secure future for the region. For more information, visit www.aaibo.com.au.

About VIPS Petroleum

VIPS Petroleum is an industry leader providing innovative petroleum solutions and exceptional service. Committed to leveraging advanced technologies, VIPS Petroleum aims to enhance the performance and sustainability of its operations. For more information, visit www.vipspetroleum.co.

About Applied Oil Technology

QS Energy's patented Applied Oil Technology (AOT) is a solid-state turn-key system which uses a high volt / low amp electric field to reduce crude oil viscosity. AOT installs inline on crude oil pipelines, operates unattended without interrupting pipeline flow, with full remote monitoring and control. More information is available online here.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:QSEP), develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets. For further information about QS Energy, Inc., visit www.qsenergy.com.

