Dienstag, 10.12.2024
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 14:50 Uhr
Vaya Space Announces Multi-Launch Contract for Space Telecommunications, Inc.'s Satellite Constellation

Finanznachrichten News

High-Performance Dauntless Rocket to Launch Next-Generation Communications Infrastructure to Low Earth Orbit

COCOA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Vaya Space, a space and defense company, has announced a multi-launch contact for Vaya's Dauntless rocket to launch the first phase of Space Telecommunications, Inc.'s small-satellite constellation. Under the agreement, Dauntless will deploy up to 250 satellites in a multi-launch campaign set to commence in 2027.

"Today's announcement is validation of the hard work of our entire team and a testament to the vision of our partners at Space Telecommunications," said Kevin Lowdermilk, Vaya Space CEO. "This collaboration underscores the transformative potential of hybrid propulsion in shaping the future of satellite launch and space exploration."

"Space Telecommunications' constellation of communication satellites is poised to revolutionize global communications, delivering affordable and global, 5G internet connectivity, direct to a user's mobile devices." The constellation will benefit from precise and direct orbital insertion by Dauntless, maximizing uptime while minimizing mission costs and risks.

"Working with Vaya Space ensures our constellation will achieve the highest level of precision and reliability, which is critical to our mission of connecting communities worldwide," Tae Oh, Founder of Space Telecommunications.

"This partnership represents a pivotal moment for both companies," said Mary Baldino, Director of Sales and Marketing at Vaya Space. "Our affordable and reliable hybrid rocket technology positions Dauntless to meet the growing demands of satellite constellations like Space Telecommunications', ensuring timely, precise deployment and maximum operational efficiency."

"The launch campaign will mark a significant milestone in transitioning Dauntless from its inaugural mission to a regular launch cadence," said Vaya Chairman Sid Gutierrez. "Designed, built, and tested on Florida's Space Coast, Dauntless and its hybrid propulsion system are designed to bring simplicity, safety, affordability, and reliability to orbital launch."

About Vaya Space

Vaya Space is a privately owned company based on the Space Coast and leveraging patented Vortex Hybrid engine technology to disrupt the Space and Defense Markets.

About Space Telecommunications

Space Telecommunications Inc is transforming global connectivity with its decentralized Low-Earth Orbit satellite network designed to provide reliable internet access to the 2.9 billion people still unconnected. Our mission is to build the essential infrastructure to fulfill the Internet's original vision - open, trustless, and decentralized access to information - while bridging the widening gap in the global digital economy.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mary Baldino
Director of Sales and Marketing
Vaya Space
Phone: 321-222-0858
Email: mary.baldino@vayaspace.com

.

Source: Vaya Space



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
