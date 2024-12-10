Airline continues to develop its transatlantic flying from New York and Boston as it positions itself as best East Coast leisure carrier

To celebrate launches, roundtrip fares starting at $2,799, $2,999, €1,699, £2,199 in Mint and $499, €449 and £449 in Core available

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU), New England's leading leisure airline, is elevating transatlantic travel with the launch of two exciting new routes to Madrid and Edinburgh. Starting May 22, 2025, JetBlue will introduce daily nonstop seasonal service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD), marking its debut in Spain and expanding its European footprint1

On the same day, JetBlue will also kick off daily seasonal flights between Boston Logan and Edinburgh Airport (EDI) in Scotland. This new route will join JetBlue's popular summer seasonal service between New York's JFK Airport and Edinburgh, giving travelers even more ways to experience the charm of Scotland's historic capital. Both routes, along with all of JetBlue's European destinations, are now available for booking.

"Madrid and Edinburgh represent two of Europe's most exciting and popular destinations, and we're happy to offer even more transatlantic travel options for our customers from Boston and New England," said Daniel Shurz, head of revenue, network and enterprise planning at JetBlue. "Europe continues to be part of our network strategy, as our loyal customers look for JetBlue's signature service and low fares to bring them to top leisure destinations, including across the Atlantic."

Since its entrance into the European market over three years ago, JetBlue's reputation has quickly grown as the airline of choice for affordable, customer-focused, and premium transatlantic travel.

Optimizing JetBlue's European Service with JetForward

JetBlue's new Boston flights to Madrid and Edinburgh support its JetForward strategy to build the best East Coast leisure network and return to sustained profitability. Edinburgh and Madrid will join JetBlue's existing transatlantic seasonal service from Boston to Amsterdam, Dublin, and London-Gatwick, and year-round flights to London-Heathrow and Paris. In summer 2025, JetBlue will offer 7 daily nonstops from Boston to Europe.

From New York-JFK, JetBlue serves Dublin and Edinburgh seasonally, while Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, and Paris are served year-round. Based on their popularity, returning routes to Dublin and Edinburgh have been extended this year to the end of October, a month later than the previous year.

"Since launching flights to London in 2021, we've thoughtfully adjusted our European service to maximize value for our customers and our business," said Shurz. "By aligning our schedule with peak seasonal demand and flying our aircraft to other destinations in the off-season, we're capitalizing from a business perspective while delivering the destinations and experiences our customers love. This approach is driving meaningful results."

Customers across JetBlue's network can connect through Boston and New York as gateways to their next European adventure or, via Europe, both focus cities serve as a gateway to JetBlue's many destinations throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Boston's Transatlantic 2025 Service:

Destination Frequency Dates of Service London-Heathrow (LHR) 1x daily Year-round Paris (CDG) 1x daily Year-round Amsterdam (AMS) 1x daily March 29 October 24 Dublin (DUB) 1x daily April 17 October 24 London-Gatwick (LGW) 1x daily May 22 October 24 Edinburgh (EDI) 1x daily May 22 October 24 Madrid (MAD) 1x daily May 22 October 24

New York-JFK Transatlantic 2025 Service:

Destination Frequency Dates of Service London-Heathrow (LHR) 2x daily Year-round Paris (CDG) 1x daily Year-round Amsterdam (AMS) 1x daily Year-round Dublin (DUB) 1x daily April 17 October 24 Edinburgh (EDI) 1x daily May 8 October 24

Madrid: Culture and Cuisine ¡Qué Guay! (How cool!)

Madrid is a city that never sleeps and provides travelers with endless cultural and gastronomical offerings. Visitors fall in love with its energy, from the historic streets in the city center to the modern style of Gran Vía. It's a foodie paradise, whether you're having tapas in La Latina, sipping sangria in a century-old taberna or indulging in chocolate-dipped churros.

Art enthusiasts flock to the world-famous Prado Museum, while sports fans cheer on legendary soccer teams. And when the sun sets, Madrid's nightlife lights up with rooftop bars, flamenco shows, and bustling plazas. It's no wonder travelers keep coming back for a dose of Spain's vibrant capital.

Edinburgh: 'Bonny' in the Summer, Brimming with History

Many visitors to Edinburgh agree, it is a city directly out of a storybook, where medieval charm meets modern comforts. The city, a gateway to the Scottish Highlands, features cobblestone streets, the iconic Edinburgh Castle perched high on its rocky throne, and the mysterious allure of the historic Royal Mile. It is a paradise for festival lovers, with JetBlue being a proud recent sponsor of the world-famous Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Whisky enjoyers can toast to the city's rich distilling heritage, while nature seekers are rewarded with awesome views from Arthur's Seat. That's not to mention world-class golf courses, in the country where the sport was born. From its literary history to its cozy pubs, Edinburgh is a magical blend of culture, adventure, and a wee bit of Scottish charm.

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Madrid (MAD)

Daily seasonal service beginning May 22, 2025 (Eastbound) May 23, 2025 (Westbound)

(Through October 24, 2025) All times local BOS-MAD Flight #2261 MAD-BOS Flight #2260 10:25 p.m. 11:30 a.m. (+1) 1:30 p.m. 3:20 p.m.

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Edinburgh (EDI)

Daily seasonal service beginning May 22, 2025 (Eastbound) May 23, 2025 (Westbound)

(Through October 24, 2025) All times local BOS-EDI Flight #1079 EDI-BOS Flight #1080 10:30 p.m. 10:10 a.m. (+1) 12:10 p.m. 2:22 p.m.

The JetBlue Experience

Flights to Madrid and Edinburgh will operate on JetBlue's A321-series aircraft. These aircraft feature JetBlue's Mint premium experience, with fully lie-flat private suite, restaurant-style small plates curated by Delicious Hospitality Group's (DHG) popular New York City restaurants Charlie Bird, Pasquale Jones and Legacy Records.

The airline's award-winning core experience offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly "coach" but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. Core customers enjoy a boutique-style experience no matter where they sit with a free selection of brand-name snacks, soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor and a high-quality complimentary meal from JetBlue's culinary partner, DIG.

Customers in both Core and Mint stay connected throughout the flight with fast, free and unlimited high-speed Fly-Fi2. Additionally, customers have access to a robust selection of inflight entertainment, including exclusive content from JetBlue's streaming partner, Peacock, on seatback screens at every seat. All customers are able to enjoy a multi-screen experience onboard just like they do at home.

For more details on JetBlue's transatlantic service, visit: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/uk-and-europe.

Book Better with JetBlue

To celebrate today's launch, and for a limited time, Boston-originating travelers can take advantage of special $499 roundtrip fares to both Madrid and Edinburgh for JetBlue's core experience. Those looking to elevate their experience can take advantage of special $2,799 roundtrip fares to Madrid and $2,999 roundtrip fares to Edinburgh in the airline's premium Mint experience. Spain and Scotland originating travelers can enjoy special introductory roundtrip fares starting at €449 and £449 for core and €1,699, £2,199 in Mint available on jetblue.com3

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find JetBlue's lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of the airline's fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue's customer service channels; and more.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

Subject to receipt of government operating authority. Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Availability and coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us. Boston (BOS) Madrid (MAD): Round-trip only. Book by: December 11, 2024 for travel August 6, 2025 October 25, 2025. Saturday night minimum stay required.

Boston (BOS) Edinburgh (EDI): Round-trip only. Book by: December 11, 2024 for travel May 22, 2025 October 25, 2025 Blackout dates: July 1,2025 August 17, 2025. Saturday night minimum stay required.

Madrid (MAD) Boston (BOS): Round-trip only. Book by: December 11, 2024 for travel August 6, 2025 October 25, 2025. Saturday night minimum stay required.

Edinburgh (EDI) Boston (BOS): Round-trip only. Book by: December 11, 2024 for travel May 22, 2025 October 25, 2025 Blackout dates: July 1,2025 August 17, 2025. Saturday night minimum stay required.

