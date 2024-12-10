Nth Degree and Fern: Fern Highlights Innovation, Growth, and Community Partnership at Expo!Expo! in Los Angeles

Updated brand to Fern, an Nth Degree company, showcasing the combined capabilities of the organization

Fern , an Nth Degree company, today announced its participation at Expo!Expo! IAEE's Annual Meeting & Exhibition, taking place next week in Los Angeles. As part of its continued evolution under the Nth Degree brand, Fern is redefining its presence as a leader in the event industry and showcasing its dedication to innovation, exceptional client service, and meaningful community impact.

Since joining forces in 2023, Fern and Nth Degree have combined to provide organizers with a one-stop solution for event planning, execution, and engagement with broader geographic reach and greater collaborative resources. Together, the company has delivered tailored events for corporate events and associations, including Dassault Systemes, National Apartment Association, Tech X and many others.

In addition, Fern continues to build momentum with recent hires Justin Markle, who joins as Vice President of Regional Sales, and Steve Striffler, new National Sales Manager. Markle brings extensive industry experience, including his previous role as Director of Sales for Duke Energy Convention Center. Striffler joins from Greenvale Creative, a full-service event production agency. Both leaders are poised to further enhance Fern's commitment to driving client success.

At Expo!Expo! Fern will showcase the latest addition to its innovative offerings: the FlexFrame modular booth solution. This system eliminates traditional pipe and drape, enabling exhibitors to create near-custom booth experiences without the high costs of transportation and storage. It's part of Fern's broader commitment to delivering accessible and cost-effective event experiences for both organizers and exhibitors.

Fern's presence at Expo!Expo! will also spotlight its technology suite, including the updated OneView exhibitor portal, FXExchange for graphics management, and SponsorView, which supports sponsorship sales and management. These tools underscore Fern's focus on streamlining event execution and enhancing exhibitor and sponsor engagement.

In addition to its industry-leading solutions, Fern is committed to giving back to the community. At Expo!Expo! Fern proudly partners with the Downtown Women's Center, Los Angeles' only organization empowering women and gender-diverse individuals experiencing homelessness. Visit the Fern (Booth 2707) for handcrafted holiday gifts created by the Center's community members, supporting their vital work.

Fern and Nth Degree executives will also host Cocktails & Conversations, a networking reception on Tuesday, December 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hotel Figueroa (939 South Figueroa Street). RSVP here .

About Fern, an Nth Degree company

Fern is a leading trade show services contractor that delivers unmatched customer service, best-in-class design, and innovative solutions for exhibitors and large-scale events. As part of the Nth Degree family, Fern is redefining the event experience through creativity, technology, and a commitment to client success. For more information, visit fernexpo.com.

