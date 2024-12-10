David's Bridal and Jump Design Group Introduce Fun Casual Dress Collection With Oleg Cassini Brand

The world's premier brand management company, Iconix International, will partner with David's to facilitate the Oleg Cassini licensing strategy

David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, is thrilled to unveil its newest venture: an inaugural casual dress and sportswear collection with Jump Design Group under the esteemed Oleg Cassini and Cassini by Oleg Cassini brands - for women to enjoy for all life's special events. Set to launch in spring 2025, this innovative partnership marks a major milestone for the iconic Oleg Cassini brand, launching into the casual fashion space with David's. Together, they will offer fun dresses going beyond bridal for everyday wear but still embody the same sophistication and elegance synonymous with the Oleg Cassini name.

Oleg Cassini has dressed some of the most extraordinary women in the world - from Marilyn Monroe to Jackie Kennedy to Taylor Swift. His approach to design levers from the beauty of women and the precious opportunity to design gowns and dresses which bring joy, grace, sophistication, and fun to every woman. Oleg Cassini has famously said, "A designer to a woman is like a doctor. He has one job to do, and if he does it well, he will have the gratitude of the woman for life."

The Oleg Cassini brand, known for its timeless glamour and elegant designs, is now making its mark in the casual fashion space, bringing its signature style to more accessible, everyday wear. This move allows consumers to incorporate the Oleg Cassini legacy and sophistication into their everyday wardrobes.

"Oleg Cassini is our number one brand at David's. We sell more Oleg Cassini gowns and dresses than any other brand," said Jim Marcum, CEO of David's Bridal. "We're thrilled to be able to build on this success and offer her even more of what she's looking for. Jump Design Group is well known for their attention to detail and high-quality work, which makes them the perfect partner to advance the Oleg Cassini brand in the casual space. This partnership represents the third licensing partnership for the Oleg Cassini brand with more on the way. Iconix International is a great partner as we grow Oleg Cassini into more lifestyle categories."

"Jump Design Group has a long history of creating and interpreting some of the world's most extraordinary brands into everyday casual, fashionable dresses customers love and cherish. Oleg Cassini was known for bringing fashion and design to the world - and we're thrilled to continue his legacy of sophisticated design and elegance," says Glenn Schlossberg, Founder and Principal, Jump Design Group.

David's Bridal continues to lead in the bridal and special occasion wear industry, and this new venture serves as the latest example of the company growing offerings beyond bridal, following recent launches in shapewear and homecoming .

To stay updated on all launch details, and to be among the first to purchase, be sure to visit davidsbridal.com .

