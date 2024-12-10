95% surge in new bookings YoY for H1 FY2025 reflects broad adoption of Azul's high-performance Java solutions

Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, today announced significant growth across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), showcasing a 95% increase in new bookings year-over-year for the first half of its fiscal year 2025. This momentum highlights the growing demand for Azul's cost-effective, high-performance Java solutions as organizations react to Oracle Java's ongoing price hikes and face rising cloud infrastructure costs. From financial services to telecommunications, automotive, manufacturing, retail/e-tail and gaming, key industries throughout the region are embracing Azul's Java solutions to reduce total cost of ownership and maintain performance under increasing workloads and ever-increasing end user expectations.

Trusted Partner for Java Solutions

Azul's solutions help organizations save money and address performance challenges head-on. Azul Platform Core is a drop-in replacement for Oracle Java that delivers a more robust, secure and cost-effective solution that is typically around 70% less than Oracle Java. With Azul Platform Prime, businesses commonly report a 20%+ reduction in their cloud and infrastructure costs and reach substantial performance gains of 37% across their business-critical Java applications.

By delivering world-class Java solutions that enable greater flexibility and control, Azul empowers companies to mitigate cost challenges and adapt to evolving cloud economics, positioning the company as a trusted partner for organizations across EMEA that rely on Java for their critical business applications.

Strong Channel Contributions Help Expand Market Reach

In addition to its record new bookings growth, Azul also increased its new customer logos by 21% year-over-year in the first half of fiscal year 2025. The company's channel investment and strategy also saw record growth, with channel partners contributing 71% of the new business growth in EMEA in the first half of the fiscal year, including all business sourced, influenced or fulfilled by channel partners.

"Our partnership with Azul enables us to deliver unmatched value to our customers across EMEA, helping them optimize Java performance while achieving significant cost savings," said Christian Grave, managing director, ProLicense. "Azul's dedication to supporting and empowering us as their channel partner has been instrumental in our success, allowing us to expand our reach and impact in key markets together."

The UK, Sweden and Germany emerged as Azul's top three markets in the EMEA region during the first half of FY25. Over that same period, the company saw exceptional growth in industries including energy/utilities, automotive, engineering/architecture and banking/finance. The banking and finance sector was a standout industry, with a 195% year-over-year increase in the first half of FY25.

"Our solutions are resonating strongly with businesses across EMEA looking to optimize their Java applications, reduce costs, and improve performance," said James Johnston, Azul's vice president of EMEA. "Azul is fully committed to delivering Java solutions which tackle runaway Java license/support and cloud expenses and enable EMEA businesses to protect their bottom line and accelerate application and infrastructure modernization in today's fast-paced, competitive market."

About Azul Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Azul provides the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise. Azul is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices and the world's most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value, and success. Azul customers include 36% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes top-10 World's Most Valuable Brands, all 10 of the world's top-10 financial trading companies and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG, and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.

