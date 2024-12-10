Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024
WKN: A3DH6V | ISIN: US3742751056
NASDAQ
09.12.24
21:51 Uhr
2,810 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 15:06 Uhr
Clarifai and Getty Images Announce Strategic Engagement to Make AI-Generated Images Available to Clarifai Customers

Finanznachrichten News

Agreement Ensures AI-Generated Images Are Responsibly Sourced, Legally Protected, and Safe for Commercial Use

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai, a global leader in AI orchestration and development and pioneer of the full-stack computer vision platform, and Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced a strategic engagement that integrates Getty Images' generative AI capabilities into the Clarifai platform. Through this collaboration, Clarifai's enterprise customers will gain direct access to responsibly developed generative AI-powered visuals powered by an API of Generative AI by Getty Images, enabling creative solutions that prioritize innovation, quality and responsible AI practices.


Powered by NVIDIA AI and Edify and trained exclusively on Getty Images' high-quality creative library, the integration with Generative AI by Getty Images will allow Clarifai customers to create compelling content tailored to their specific needs, while ensuring responsible usage that is legally protected.

For example, a Clarifai customer needing a specific image - such as a generic depiction of a building - can use the platform to generate new, high-quality visual content tailored to their exact requirements to amplify creative ideas that may not be readily available with traditional stock imagery.

"This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering responsible, high-quality generative AI solutions," said Peter Orlowsky, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships at Getty Images. "Through this integration of Generative AI by Getty Images, we are helping ensure that creators and businesses alike have access to legally protected, commercially safe visual content that meets their unique needs."

The integration with Generative AI by Getty Images can be used as part of a broader AI-powered workflow within Clarifai's platform, allowing customers to build and scale end-to-end solutions that incorporate computer vision, classification, and automation.

"We're excited about this strategic engagement to deliver visual content to our customers in a way that is commercially safe, respects the intellectual property of creators, and gives customers confidence in visuals produced by generative AI for commercial purposes," said Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., CEO of Clarifai. "This collaboration reflects a 'better together' approach, combining our strengths to best meet the growing demand for innovative AI solutions."

Clarifai enterprise customers can access initial trial operations for free, followed by discounts at higher volumes.

Learn more about Clarifai or get started with a free account here.

About Clarifai
Clarifai is a global leader in AI and the pioneer of the full-stack AI platform that helps organizations, teams, and developers build, deploy, and operationalize AI at scale. Clarifai's cutting-edge AI platform supports today's modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs), Large Vision Models (LVMs), Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), automated data labeling, high-volume production inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments and has been used to build more than 1.5 million AI models with more than 400,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com.

For more information or media requests, contact: pr@clarifai.com.

About Getty Images
Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with almost 570,000 content creators and more than 340 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

For company news and announcements, visit our Newsroom.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837665/Clarifai_Logo_FC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarifai-and-getty-images-announce-strategic-engagement-to-make-ai-generated-images-available-to-clarifai-customers-302325232.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
